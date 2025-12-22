Asus VM670KA AiO all-in-one desktop PC has been launched in India. The new model is a Copilot+ PC and packs up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is capable of delivering 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The Asus VM670KA AiO runs on Windows 11 and features a 27-inch HD IPS screen. The new device has five USB ports and offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The Asus VM670KA AiO also carries dual 5W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Asus VM670KA AiO Price in India

The Asus VM670KA AiO has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,990 in India. It comes in a White colour option. Buyers can get it with no-cost EMI options up to 24 months and monthly plans starting from Rs. 4,583. Asus says the new all-in-one offering will be available via Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus Eshop, Asus Hybrid Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, and Amazon

Asus VM670KA AiO Specifications

The Asus VM670KA AiO runs on Windows 11 Home and has a 27-inch full-HD display with a 178-degree viewing angle, a 93 percent screen to body ratio and a brightness of 300 nits. Asus is offering the device in both touch and non-touch variants, both have a 75Hz refresh rate.

It runs on up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor. The octa core chipset has 16 threads and is clocked at 2.0GHz. It has a 50 TOPS NPU for AI acceleration. The Copilot+ PC includes 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

For connectivity, the Asus VM670KA AiO has five USB ports, including three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C port, and one USB 2.0 Type-A port. On the rear, it has a DC-in, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI-in (1.4) port, and an HDMI-out (2.1b) port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Kensington lock slot.

You get support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity on the Asus VM670KA AiO. It is equipped with a 5-megapixel IR camera with support for Windows Hello for facial recognition. It features 5W dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and in-built array microphones with two-way AI-powered noise cancellation. The system weighs 9kg.