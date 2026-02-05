Technology News
YouTube’s Auto-Dubbing Is Now Available to All Users With 27 Supported Languages, New Features

YouTube has launched Expressive Speech for all channels in 8eight languages, including English, French, Hindi, and more.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 February 2026 19:54 IST
YouTube’s Auto-Dubbing Is Now Available to All Users With 27 Supported Languages, New Features

Photo Credit: YouTube

YouTube said it is testing a lip sync feature that matches the lip movement to the translated audio

Highlights
  • AI-powered auto-dubbing was first launched at VideoCon 2023
  • Last year, it was expanded to information-focused content
  • YouTube is also adding a Preferred Language setting option
YouTube, on Wednesday, announced that its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered auto-dubbing feature is now being expanded to everyone. The feature can automatically transcribe and translate a video's spoken words into a different language, allowing even those who do not speak the language understand the content. It was first introduced at VideoCon 2023 as a pilot, and then in 2024, it was expanded to knowledge and information-focused videos. The feature is now available for all non-music videos and can be accessed by all viewers.

YouTube Upgrades Auto-Dubbing Feature

In a blog post, Google announced and detailed the new capabilities in YouTube's auto-dubbing feature. The biggest highlight of this update is the expansion to all users and across all channels on the platform. Additionally, auto-dubbing now support a total of 27 languages. As a result, now users can view videos uploaded in more languages in their preferred language.

Highlighting the strong adoption of the tool, the company highlighted that in December 2025, YouTube averaged more than six million daily viewers who watched at least 10 minutes of auto dubbed content. The streaming giant is now making the dubbed voices more natural so that users can enjoy the content without the audio feeling robotic.

For this, a new Expressive Speech has been launched for all YouTube channels in eight languages, including English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish. The company says the natural voice will help capture a creator's original emotion and energy.

YouTube also acknowledged that its current execution of the feature, where the user's default language of the account is used to show dubbed audio might be restrictive for multilingual users and those who prefer to watch videos in its original language. To help them manage the dubbed language, a new Preferred Language setting has been added. It also turns auto-dubbing offf.

Additionally, the streaming giant is also testing a new lip sync feature. The capability matches the speaker's lip movement to the translated audio to make the videos more immersive. Notably, this is already available in Reels on Instagram and Facebook.

Notably, YouTube has clarified that its video-level filters automatically recognises videos that should not be dubbed, such as music or silent vlogs.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
