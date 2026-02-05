Faraday Future, a Los Angeles, California-based tech firm, introduced three new series of robot products during the annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The launch marks Faraday Future's first major public unveiling of its embodied AI (EAI) robotics lineup, which the company says will go on sale immediately and aims to complement its intelligent mobility strategy. The first batch includes two humanoid robot series and a quadruped robot, and is available for consumers to pre-order.

Faraday Future Introduces Its First Batch of AI-Powered Robots

In a press release, the company announced and detailed the newly launched robots. There are three different series, FF Futurist, FF Master and FX Aegis. While the first two are humanoid robots designed for different use cases, the latter is a quadruped robot that can act as a security guard or travel companion.

The FF Futurist series is positioned as a professional humanoid platform, with prices starting at $34,990 (roughly Rs. 31.6 lakh), and an optional $5,000 (roughly Rs. 4.51 lakh) ecosystem skill package that unlocks additional features. The FF Master series, designed for more general-purpose interaction and support functions, starts at $19,990 (roughly Rs. 18.05 lakh) with a $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.71 lakh) ecosystem package, while the FX Aegis family of robots, aimed at security, companion and utility applications, starts at $2,499 (roughly Rs. 2.25 lakh) with an optional $1,000 (roughly Rs. 90,000) ecosystem package.

The company said that the pre-order collection and sales begin on the same day as the launch, with the first batch of deliveries planned by the end of February.

Faraday Future said all three robot series are built around a unified compute architecture that combines high-performance chipsets with specialised AI accelerators for perception and reasoning. The control unit in the flagship FF Futurist robots uses a quadcore ARM Cortex-A78 CPU paired with a dedicated AI inference module capable of up to 200 trillions of operations per second (TOPS). The system can handle real-time computer vision, environment mapping and dynamic task planning without constant cloud reliance.

The FF Futurist is a full-size professional humanoid robot that is powered by Nvidia's Orin platform. The company says it can work as a concierge in hotels and showrooms, a sales advisor, a teaching assistant, a brand ambassador for theme parks, and a household assistant. It features a fully customisable, interactive facial display and can deliver a thousand different faces.

Its perception system combines multiple cameras, 3D LiDAR, and tactile sensors. It also supports WiFi and 5G connectivity and can be controlled via remote control, virtual reality (VR) teleoperation, and collaborative work. FF Futurist is equipped with 28 high-performance motors with a peak torque of up to 500 network-meters, and has an operating time of three hours. It also comes with swappable batteries. Notably, it supports natural interactions in 50 languages.

The FF Master is an athletic humanoid robot that is designed as an AI companion. It can help children with their homework, have conversations, and even look after the home when no one is around. The company says the robot can adapt and learn new skills.

Finally, the FX Aegis is a quadruped robot designed for security and companionship. The company says it can adapt to complex environments with up to 48 Newton-metres of joint torque that can overcome obstacles of about 13 inches. It can also climb stably on slopes of up to 40 degrees. It can work outdoors, including industrial sites and remote areas. Interestingly, it also comes with an option four-wheeled version.

The FX Aegis can be further customised using LiDAR, depth cameras, communication modules, robotic arms, and fire extinguishers. On the software front, it can connect with home, campus, and industrial security systems. The robot has in-built autonomous patrol and follow-me capabilities.