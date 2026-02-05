Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is currently on sale in India via the Samsung online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2026 16:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is offered in three colourways
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 5G sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen
  • The phone supports 25W wired charging
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G was launched in India on Thursday as the latest addition to the South Korean tech giant's smartphone lineup. The new handset is currently on sale in the country via the company's website. It is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and three distinct colour options. The new Galaxy A07 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It features 25W wired fast charging support. Powering the new smartphone is an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base variant offering 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 17,999. As an introductory offer, the tech giant is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 1,000 on SBI, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank cards.

The new smartphone is currently on sale in the country via the Samsung India online store. The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is offered in Light Violet, Light Green, and Black.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based One UI 8. The phone is equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 16 million colours, and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. It features up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped module. The new Galaxy A series handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera on the back with auto focus and up to 10x digital zoom capability. It also gets a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) rear depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. The handset can record videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS support for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a fingerprint sensor for security, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, a light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It measures 167.4x77.4x8.2mm in dimensions and weighs about 199g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, Samsung Galaxy A07 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo K14 Turbo Series Launch Timeline Tipped Along With Key Specifications, Memory Configurations

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. Realme P4 Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India
  4. OTT Releases of the Week: The Raja Saab, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parasakthi, and More
  5. Google Pixel 10a Will Be Available for Pre-Order Later This Month
  6. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Debut With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT Camera Sensor
  7. Oppo K14 Turbo Series Could be Launched in April With These Features
  8. Anthropic Mocks ChatGPT in New Ads, OpenAI CEO Calls Them 'Deceptive'
  9. Apple's Low-Cost MacBook Could Be Powered by a Chip From This iPhone
  10. Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Overwatch 2 Rebrands to 'Overwatch' as Blizzard Announces 10 New Heroes, Year-Long Story, Switch 2 Version
  2. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Sony LYT Camera Sensor: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Oppo K14 Turbo Series Launch Timeline Tipped Along With Key Specifications, Memory Configurations
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variant Spotted in Leaked Image That Reveals Display Design, Key Specifications
  6. Anthropic’s Super Bowl Ad Takes a Dig at ChatGPT’s Ads, OpenAI CEO Hits Back
  7. Love (2025) OTT Release Revealed: What You Need to Know About This Upcoming Romantic Series
  8. Super Subbu OTT Release Confirmed: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Xiaomi's Black Shark Gaming Tablet Listed on Global Website With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 8.8-Inch 144Hz Display
  10. Generative AI Has 'Zero Part' in GTA 6, Says Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »