Samsung Galaxy A07 5G was launched in India on Thursday as the latest addition to the South Korean tech giant's smartphone lineup. The new handset is currently on sale in the country via the company's website. It is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and three distinct colour options. The new Galaxy A07 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It features 25W wired fast charging support. Powering the new smartphone is an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base variant offering 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 17,999. As an introductory offer, the tech giant is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 1,000 on SBI, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank cards.

The new smartphone is currently on sale in the country via the Samsung India online store. The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is offered in Light Violet, Light Green, and Black.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based One UI 8. The phone is equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 16 million colours, and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. It features up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped module. The new Galaxy A series handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera on the back with auto focus and up to 10x digital zoom capability. It also gets a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) rear depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. The handset can record videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS support for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a fingerprint sensor for security, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, a light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It measures 167.4x77.4x8.2mm in dimensions and weighs about 199g.