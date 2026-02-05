Technology News
Oppo Find X9s to Launch in Global Markets Including India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC: Report

Oppo is reportedly targeting a Q2 2026 launch for the Oppo Find X9s in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2026 19:17 IST
Oppo Find X9s to Launch in Global Markets Including India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC: Report

Oppo Find X9 (pictured) was launched in India in November 2025

Highlights
  • Oppo targets a Q2 2026 launch window for the Find X9s in Asia
  • The Find X9s could pack 200-megapixel main and telephoto cameras
  • Leaks tip a compact 6.3-inch 1.5K AMOLED 120Hz display
Oppo appears to be gearing up for its next flagship launch, with fresh leaks offering new insight into the upcoming Find X9s. A recent report suggests the handset could debut with MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9500s chipset in India and select other markets, positioning it as an early adopter of the company's new efficiency-focused flagship silicon. Alongside the processor details, rumours also point to a premium design, advanced camera hardware, and a large battery, as Oppo prepares for a mid-year release window.

Oppo Find X9s Said to Be Among First Phones in India With Dimensity 9500s SoC

According to a Smartprix report, the Oppo Find X9s is said to be "among the first smartphones in India" to be equipped with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. MediaTek's “s” series targets efficient flagship performance, with the Dimensity 9500s built on a 3nm process. It is claimed to deliver near-Dimensity 9500 performance with improved thermal management for sustained gaming.

Oppo is reportedly targeting a Q2 2026 launch for the Find X9s in India and other South Asian markets to take on mid-year flagship refreshes. It is also expected to arrive in countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and more. This claim backs an earlier leak, which suggested the Oppo Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra are expected to launch in select global markets in Q2 this year.

The purported Oppo Find X9s may borrow features from the upcoming Find X9s Pro, which is tipped to launch soon in China with a compact 6.3-inch 1.5K AMOLED 120Hz display. It could also use LIPO packaging to achieve slimmer bezels on all four sides. The Find X9s is also expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel main sensor and a 200-megapixel telephoto lens.

Oppo's purported Find X9s handset is expected to be backed by a battery around the 7,000mAh mark with support for wireless charging. The handset could be equipped with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and a full water-resistant build.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
