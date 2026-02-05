Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to launch soon in global markets, including India. Xiaomi is yet to announce the launch date, but ahead of it, a new alleged render of the global variant of the phone has leaked. The new render shows the front design of the phone. It appears to have the same design elements as the Chinese variant of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra was released in the Chinese market in December last year with a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, Leica-branded optics and a 6,800mAh battery. The global variant is rumoured to feature a 6,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variant Design (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) leaked an image of the global variant of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, revealing its front design. The flagship phone is shown with a flat display, thin bezels, and a hole punch cutout for the front camera. The design elements are identical to the Chinese version.

Here's the real-life front image of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra (Global)



> Flat display

> Android 16

> HyperOS 3

> Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

> 16GB RAM | 512GB storage



Quoting my earlier post on the rear camera module ⤵️ https://t.co/vrcbLaIb12 pic.twitter.com/CEzGiZKvEf — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 5, 2026

The leaked image also reveals the model number 2512BPNDAG and shows the device running Android 16 and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The variant seen in the leak has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The same tipster had previously shared an image showing the phone's rear design.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be released in global markets, including India, later this month. It is expected to be priced at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,60,100) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The global version of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is said to feature a 6,000mAh battery, which would be a downgrade compared to the 6,800mAh cell available in the Chinese variant.

The Chinese variant of Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, and it carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 built-in storage. The global variant of the handset could also be equipped with a similar amount of RAM and storage.

The phone has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It features a 50-megapixel selfie camera and supports 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.