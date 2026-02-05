Technology News
Ikka Starring Sunny Deol and Akshay Khanna to Stream Soon on Netflix: What You Need to Know

Sunny Deol’s Ikka has released its trailer, and it is a story in which a legal battle is fought because of relations put on stake.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 February 2026 21:55 IST
Ikka Starring Sunny Deol and Akshay Khanna to Stream Soon on Netflix: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Ikka teaser reveals legal battle; honest lawyer tested beyond ethics; Netflix OTT

With the tagline ‘Kanoon ya khoon ka rishta, kiske haath mein hai iss khel ka ikka?' Sunny Deol has announced on his X handle that he is going to take over the OTT with Ikka after Dhurandhar Akshaye Khanna is also joining him in this legal drama. It is soon going to be on an OTT platform. After the movie Border, the duo is coming again in a courtroom drama, Ikka. The official release date of the drama is still under wraps. Let's check the other information about it.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Ikka online on OTT, Netflix, once the release date is out!

Trailer and Plot

The teaser has just come out on Netflix, and it gives the audience a peek into this drama, which is set to happen in the courtroom. This clip shows an advocate named Sikandar Mehra who gets ready to take down the opponent in the jam-packed room. He is an incorrupt lawyer, but still, he will have to defend a man accused of murder. This courtroom battle tests the moral boundaries, with the lawyer forced to use every strategy and break ethics. Ikka introduces Akshaye Khanna as the alleged culprit. Although it is said Guilty until proven innocent. However, will the law find a loophole?

Cast and Crew

The drama stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna and Dia Mirza as the main characters. However, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, Akansha Ranjan, and Jyoti are also playing their pivotal roles. The drama was helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.

Reception

The drama is going to win lots of love because it has Sunny Deol, who is known for his famous dialogue Tarik pe Tarik, which he played in Damini and Akshaye Khanna, the infamous man in Dhurandhar. However, there is no IMDb yet.

 

Further reading: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, drama, Netflix, Ikka
YouTube’s Auto-Dubbing Is Now Available to All Users With 27 Supported Languages, New Features

Ikka Starring Sunny Deol and Akshay Khanna to Stream Soon on Netflix: What You Need to Know
