Vivo V70 series will be launched in India in the third week of February, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Thursday. The lineup, which will include the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70, is confirmed to be available for purchase in the country via two e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. The Vivo V70 Elite will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. On the other hand, the standard model will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. The company recently teased the design of the two handsets. The phones will sport square-shaped rear camera modules.

On Thursday, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that it will launch the new Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 in India on February 19 at 12pm local time. Additionally, the tech firm has claims that the two Vivo V70 series phones will feature the narrowest bezels, measuring 1.25mm, in the under Rs. 50,000 price segment in India. This aligns with a recent leak, which suggested that the upcoming handsets will be priced under Rs. 55,000 in India.

This comes shortly after the company teased that the two Vivo V series handsets will be unveiled in the country soon. Dedicated microsites for the Vivo V70 series recently went live, confirming the lineup's availability in the country via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Vivo India online store. Previously, the tech firm has also teased the specifications, features, design, and colourways of the smartphones. The Vivo V70 will be offered in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colourways. On the other hand, the Vivo V70 Elite will go on sale in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black shades.

The Vivo V70 Elite is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the standard Vivo V70 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. The Vivo V70 series is teased to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K display, offering 459 ppi pixel density, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, and 1.07 billion colours.

Moreover, the upcoming Vivo V70 series will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It is claimed to ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. In the camera department, the lineup will feature a Zeiss-powered 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an unspecified ultrawide camera. On the front, it will feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.