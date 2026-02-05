Technology News
English Edition

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features

Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Vivo India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2026 12:36 IST
Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V70 Elite will carry a Zeiss-powered rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo V70 series will feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Vivo V70 Elite will feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip
  • Vivo V70 series will carry a Zeiss-powered rear camera unit
Advertisement

Vivo V70 series will be launched in India in the third week of February, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Thursday. The lineup, which will include the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70, is confirmed to be available for purchase in the country via two e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. The Vivo V70 Elite will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. On the other hand, the standard model will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. The company recently teased the design of the two handsets. The phones will sport square-shaped rear camera modules.

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 India Launch Date Set for February 19

On Thursday, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that it will launch the new Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 in India on February 19 at 12pm local time. Additionally, the tech firm has claims that the two Vivo V70 series phones will feature the narrowest bezels, measuring 1.25mm, in the under Rs. 50,000 price segment in India. This aligns with a recent leak, which suggested that the upcoming handsets will be priced under Rs. 55,000 in India.

This comes shortly after the company teased that the two Vivo V series handsets will be unveiled in the country soon. Dedicated microsites for the Vivo V70 series recently went live, confirming the lineup's availability in the country via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Vivo India online store. Previously, the tech firm has also teased the specifications, features, design, and colourways of the smartphones. The Vivo V70 will be offered in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colourways. On the other hand, the Vivo V70 Elite will go on sale in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black shades.

The Vivo V70 Elite is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the standard Vivo V70 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. The Vivo V70 series is teased to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K display, offering 459 ppi pixel density, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, and 1.07 billion colours.

Moreover, the upcoming Vivo V70 series will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It is claimed to ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. In the camera department, the lineup will feature a Zeiss-powered 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an unspecified ultrawide camera. On the front, it will feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 India Launch, Vivo V70 Elite India Launch, Vivo V70 Specifications, Vivo V70 Elite Specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple’s iOS 26.3 RC Update Reportedly Contains References to Anticipated M5 Max, M5 Ultra Chips

Related Stories

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. Realme P4 Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India
  4. Overwatch 2 Is Rebranding to Just 'Overwatch' as Part of Major Overhaul
  5. Anthropic Mocks ChatGPT in New Ads, OpenAI CEO Calls Them 'Deceptive'
  6. OTT Releases of the Week: The Raja Saab, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parasakthi, and More
  7. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Debut With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT Camera Sensor
  8. Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset
  9. Google Pixel 10a Will Be Available for Pre-Order Later This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Overwatch 2 Rebrands to 'Overwatch' as Blizzard Announces 10 New Heroes, Year-Long Story, Switch 2 Version
  2. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Sony LYT Camera Sensor: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Oppo K14 Turbo Series Launch Timeline Tipped Along With Key Specifications, Memory Configurations
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variant Spotted in Leaked Image That Reveals Display Design, Key Specifications
  6. Anthropic’s Super Bowl Ad Takes a Dig at ChatGPT’s Ads, OpenAI CEO Hits Back
  7. Love (2025) OTT Release Revealed: What You Need to Know About This Upcoming Romantic Series
  8. Super Subbu OTT Release Confirmed: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Xiaomi's Black Shark Gaming Tablet Listed on Global Website With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 8.8-Inch 144Hz Display
  10. Generative AI Has 'Zero Part' in GTA 6, Says Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »