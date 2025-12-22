Technology News
English Edition

Nobody 2 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About This American Action Thriller Film

The film marks the return of Hutch Mansell.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 December 2025 15:51 IST
Nobody 2 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About This American Action Thriller Film

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Nobody 2 is streaming on now this OTT platform.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nobody 2 is an American Action thriller film
  • It is a sequel to Nobody (2021)
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, Nobody 2 is an American action thriller film that is now streaming on digital screens. This film is a sequel to Nobody (2021) and follows the comeback of Hutch Mansell, a former assassin who goes on an emotional trip to visit his family. However, his past surfaces once again when his son gets into a frightening clash with the local bullies, a corrupt park owner, and a crime boss. Now, he must navigate his way and use his skills to protect his family.

When and Where to Watch Nobody 2

The film is now available to stream on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nobody 2

After the first part, Hutch (Bob Odenkirk), is still finding his way out of debt with the Russian Mob, after taking risky jobs that keep him away from his family. However, this time, he will return to reconnect with his family and promises to leave nobody behind. But little did he know a trouble awaited him. His son Brady (Portrayed by Gage Munroe), clashes with the local bullies, a corrupt park owner, and a criminal boss, recalling the past of Hutch once again as he beats the park staff. This violence makes the family a target, and now, Hutch must use his skills to protect his family.

Cast and Crew of Nobody 2

Written by Derek Kolstad and Aaron Rabin, the film stars Bob Odenkirk in the lead role, supported by Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz, RZA, Gage Munroe, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Dominic Lewis, while the cinematography has been handled by Callan Green.

Reception of Nobody 2

This film was theatrically released on August 15th, 2025, where it received a great response. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.3/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nobody 2, American action thriller, JioHotstar, OTT release, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
ChatGPT Agreeing With Users is Dangerous, Says Lawyer in Murder-Suicide Case: Report

Related Stories

Nobody 2 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About This American Action Thriller Film
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside These Models
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. iQOO Z11 Turbo Design Teased; Specifications Leaked
  4. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Reach Stores in 2026
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Launch in a 'Starry' Green Shade in China on This Date
  6. Xiaomi Watch 5, Xiaomi Buds 6 to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Ultra
  7. OnePlus 15R Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  8. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  9. Google Needs More Time to Replace Its Assistant With Gemini on Android
  10. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Phone Codenamed ‘Volkswagen’ With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip Tipped to Launch in India, Global Markets
  2. How to Keep Your Free Perplexity Pro on Airtel: New Card Requirement Explained
  3. Asus VM670KA AiO All-in-One Desktop PC With 27-Inch Display, Ryzen AI 7 350 Chip Launched in India
  4. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Prequel of Game of Thrones
  5. Nobody 2 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About This American Action Thriller Film
  6. Osiris Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Revolver Rita OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  8. ChatGPT Agreeing With Users is Dangerous, Says Lawyer in Murder-Suicide Case: Report
  9. CES 2026: Samsung to Expand Bespoke Appliances With Improved AI Vision, Google Gemini AI
  10. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; Teaser Confirms 12,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »