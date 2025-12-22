Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, Nobody 2 is an American action thriller film that is now streaming on digital screens. This film is a sequel to Nobody (2021) and follows the comeback of Hutch Mansell, a former assassin who goes on an emotional trip to visit his family. However, his past surfaces once again when his son gets into a frightening clash with the local bullies, a corrupt park owner, and a crime boss. Now, he must navigate his way and use his skills to protect his family.

When and Where to Watch Nobody 2

The film is now available to stream on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Nobody 2

After the first part, Hutch (Bob Odenkirk), is still finding his way out of debt with the Russian Mob, after taking risky jobs that keep him away from his family. However, this time, he will return to reconnect with his family and promises to leave nobody behind. But little did he know a trouble awaited him. His son Brady (Portrayed by Gage Munroe), clashes with the local bullies, a corrupt park owner, and a criminal boss, recalling the past of Hutch once again as he beats the park staff. This violence makes the family a target, and now, Hutch must use his skills to protect his family.

Cast and Crew of Nobody 2

Written by Derek Kolstad and Aaron Rabin, the film stars Bob Odenkirk in the lead role, supported by Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz, RZA, Gage Munroe, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Dominic Lewis, while the cinematography has been handled by Callan Green.

Reception of Nobody 2

This film was theatrically released on August 15th, 2025, where it received a great response. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.3/10.