Oppo Reno 15c 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Oppo Reno 15c 5G is now available for purchase in India via Amazon in Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2026 18:38 IST
Oppo Reno 15c 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: X/ Oppo

Oppo Reno 15c 5G features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15c 5G features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  • Oppo Reno 15c 5G sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display
  • The phone weighs about 195g
Oppo Reno 15c 5G was launched in India earlier this year, on January 8, as part of the tech firm's new Reno 15 lineup. Weeks after it was unveiled in the country, the Oppo Reno 15c 5G is now available for purchase in India via an e-commerce platform. The phone is offered in two colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. Powered by an octa core 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, the Reno 15c 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery. The phone also supports 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. It gets a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Oppo Reno 15c 5G Price in India, Availability, Bank Offers

Oppo Reno 15c 5G price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. On the other hand, the variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 37,999. The company is offering an instant cashback of 10 percent with SBI, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, and Yes Bank cards.

The new handset is currently on sale in the country via Amazon. The Oppo Reno 15c 5G is available for purchase in Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue colourways.

oppo reno 15c 5g oppo

Oppo Reno 15c 5G Specifications, Features

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Reno 15c 5G is a dual SIM handset that ships with ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. It sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 240Hz of touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, 397 ppi pixel density, up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Oppo Reno 15c 5G is powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. The chipset has been paired with an Adreno 710 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 15c 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter with two-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, the Reno 15c 5G sports a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera, housed inside a hole punch display cutout. It is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

The Oppo Reno 15c 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope. For connectivity, the phone features Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS support. It also gets an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for security. It measures 158.2x74.9mmx8.1mm in dimensions, and weighs about 195g.


