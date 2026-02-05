Asus has launched new Zenbook laptop models in India, and the latest additions to the company's portfolio are the Asus Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA) and Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA), which are now available to pre-order in the country. The company also unveiled Vivobook laptops, including Vivobook S16 (M3607GA), Vivobook 16 (M1607GA), Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ), and Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) models. The latest Asus Zenbook laptops run on AMD Ryzen AI 400 series processors with integrated NPUs delivering up to 50 TOPS for AI tasks.

The company says that the Asus Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14 are available to pre-book in the country. The Asus Zenbook S16 has a starting price of Rs. 1,69,990, and it will be sold via Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus Hybrid Store, Asus ROG Store, Asus eShop, Amazon, and other authorised retail partners.

Asus also says that the Zenbook 14 will be available only via Amazon and the Asus Eshop. It comes with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,15,990. The India launch of Asus Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14 will take place on February 12.

Customers who pre-book the Asus Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14 will get benefits worth Rs. 5,599 at just Rs. 1. This bundle will include an extended two-year additional warranty and three years accidental damage protection, and it is available for a limited period until 11 February.

Asus Vivobook Series Price in India, Availability

Meanwhile, Asus has also announced the arrival of the Vivobook series for the Indian market with a starting price tag of Rs. 62,990. They will also be available across Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Store, Asus E-shop, Hybrid Store, Flipkart, Amazon and authorised retail partners from February 12. The Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) will be available from the first week of March.

Pricing for the Asus Vivobook S16 (M3607GA) starts at Rs. 1,04,990, while the price of Vivobook 16 (M1607GA) will begin at Rs. 87,990.

The price of the Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ) starts at Rs. 62,990, while the Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) starts at Rs. 65,990.

Asus Zenbook S16, Zenbook 14 Specifications

The Asus Zenbook S16 runs on an AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor with a dedicated 50 TOPS NPU. This Copilot+ PC has a metal chassis with Ceraluminum and measures 11mm in thickness and has a 1.5kg weight. It features a 16-inch Asus Lumina OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3K resolution. The display offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour accuracy and Dolby Vision support.

The Zenbook S16 has a six-speaker Dolby Atmos system and military-grade durability. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 23 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Asus Zenbook 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 5 430 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU. It measures 14.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.28 kg. It features a 14-inch full-HD+ OLED touchscreen with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour accuracy and HDR support. It is advertised to offer up to 25 hours of battery life. The device has a dedicated Copilot Key and NumberPad 2.0

Asus Vivobook S16, Vivobook 16 Specifications

The Asus Vivobook S16 features the AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processor with up to 50 TOPS NPU. This Copilot+ PC has a full-HD+ OLED display and promises up to 23 hours of battery life.

The Asus Vivobook 16, in contrast, has an AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 Processor under the hood. It has a MIL-STD 810H-certified chassis. The Vivobook 15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor. It boasts a 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare display with an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 180-degree hinge. It carries up to 16GB DDR5 memory and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Finally, the Vivobook 16 comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and features a 16-inch full-HD+ display with a three-sided NanoEdge design. It packs up to 16GB DDR5 memory and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.