Cooler Master Shark X PC With AMD Ryzen 9 SoC, GeForce RTX 5080 GPU Launched in India

The Shark X PC's are available to purchase exclusively at EliteHubs' website and offline stores.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 12:45 IST
Cooler Master Shark X PC With AMD Ryzen 9 SoC, GeForce RTX 5080 GPU Launched in India

Photo Credit: Cooler Master

Cooler Master Shark X PC can be customised with a different CPU, GPU and other components

Highlights
  • Cooler Master Shark X PC price in India starts at Rs. 5,33,439
  • It is available for purchase in three models, with up to Ryzen 9 SoC
  • It comes with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB NVMe SSD
Cooler Master Shark X PC was launched in India on Monday. The PC components manufacturer collaborated with EliteHubs, a high-performance gaming hardware and peripherals company which hosted a Shark X Gaming Tournament at its flagship Mumbai Store on March 23 to commemorate the launch. The Cooler Master Shark X PC is introduced as a luxury machine for gamers and content creators, powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 9900X processor and up to Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5080 GPU.

Cooler Master Shark X PC Price in India

Cooler Master Shark X PC price in India starts at Rs. 5,33,439 for the Shark X I. Meanwhile, the Shark X II and the Shark X III PCs are priced at Rs. 5,85,741 and Rs. 6,64,293, respectively.

They are available to purchase exclusively at EliteHubs' website and offline stores. Buyers can customise the PC with a different CPU, GPU, RAM, or other components based on their preference.

Cooler Master Shark X PC Specifications

EliteHubs Shark X III, which is the top-of-the-line model, is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X processor, paired with the Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5080 16GB Nvidia GPU. It comes with an Adata XPG Lancer RGB DDR5 64GB RAM operating at 6000MHz and a Kingston NV3 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD. These components are affixed on the Asus ROG Strix X870-I Gaming Wifi motherboard and housed in the Cooler Master Shark X case.

The latter features ARGB lighting from its tail to its head which can be customised. Cooler Master says the case's entire body can function as a Wi-Fi antenna. It is designed to support a 120mm AIO cooler for the CPU.

For maintaining the thermal efficiency, it gets a customised CoolerMaster Atmos Liquid Cooler along with a Sickleflow 120 fan. The PC is powered by a Cooler Master V850 Gold SFX ATX 3.1 inbuilt PSU. The Shark X PC also comes with a Cooler Master 400MM PCIE 4.0 X16 Riser cable.

