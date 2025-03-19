HP unveiled the latest versions of its EliteBook 8 series of enterprise laptops on Tuesday, at its annual Amplify conference. These laptops feature an easily replacable keyboard, along with an additional USB Type-C port, and larger batteries. The company also took the wraps off four new models in its OmniBook X lineup, which are equipped with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors or up to AMD Ryzen AI CPUs, instead of Snapdragon X chips from Qualcomm.

Pricing and availability for the new EliteBook 8 series and the new OmniBook X models has yet to be announced, and the company's website for customers in the US says the new models are coming soon. There's no word on when the new EliteBook 8 lineup and the new OmniBook X series will be available in other markets, including India.

HP EliteBook 8 Series Specifications, Features

Unlike the company's EliteBook 800 series that arrived last year, HP now refers to its latest models as the EliteBook 8. The new naming convention also reveals whether a variant is equipped with an Intel or AMD processor. They will be available in a Glacier Silver colourway, and offer optional stylus support.

For example, the HP EliteBook 8 G1i (13-inch), EliteBook 8 G1i (14-inch), EliteBook 8 G1i (16-inch), and HP EliteBook 8 Flip G1i (13-inch) are all equipped with up to Intel Arrow Lake U15/ H28 CPUs. Similarly, the HP EliteBook 8 G1a (13-inch), EliteBook 8 G1a (14-inch), and EliteBook 8 G1a (16-inch) are equipped with up to AMD Strix Point processors.

HP's website states that the EliteBook 8 series will run on Windows 11 Pro, and arrive in clamshell or convertible form factors. These enterprise laptops will be available in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch display options. They will be equipped with a 5-megapixel webcam, according to the company.

HP OmniBook X Series Specifications, Features

Four new OmniBook X laptops have been announced by HP — these models were previously equipped with a Snapdragon X series chip from Qualcomm. The OmniBook X Flip 16 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 220 processor. The company's previous models were equipped with Snapdragon X series chips, but customers can now opt for these newer models with x86 processors.

While the HP OmniBook X 17.3 is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPU paired with an Nvidia GPU, the OmniBook X Flip 16 AI PC, and OmniBook X Flip 14 2-in-1 can be configured with the same Intel chip, or up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 H350 processors.

The company has equipped the HP OmniBook X 17.3 with a 17-inch IPS display, while the OmniBook X Flip 16 features a 16-inch screen. The convertible OmniBook X Flip 14 2-in-1 and OmniBook X Flip 16 AI sport 14-inch and 16-inch panels, respectively.

The HP OmniBook X 16 AI and OmniBook X Flip 14 feature 68Wh and 65Wh batteries, respectively, and both laptops support 65W fast charging. The larger OmniBook X 17.3 model has a 65WH battery, and ships with a 100W adapter.