Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP EliteBook 8 Series and OmniBook X Series Enterprise Laptops Refreshed With Intel, AMD Chips

HP EliteBook 8 Series and OmniBook X Series Enterprise Laptops Refreshed With Intel, AMD Chips

HP's EliteBook 8 series is equipped with a redesigned keyboard that is easier to replace, while the laptops also feature an additional USB Type-C port.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 March 2025 18:41 IST
HP EliteBook 8 Series and OmniBook X Series Enterprise Laptops Refreshed With Intel, AMD Chips

Photo Credit: HP

The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 (left) and HP Elitebook 8 G1i (14-inch)

Highlights
  • HP EliteBook 8 series is available with the latest Intel and AMD chips
  • The HP OmniBook X series previously featured Snapdragon X series chipsets
  • HP has yet to announce pricing and availability of these laptops
Advertisement

HP unveiled the latest versions of its EliteBook 8 series of enterprise laptops on Tuesday, at its annual Amplify conference. These laptops feature an easily replacable keyboard, along with an additional USB Type-C port, and larger batteries. The company also took the wraps off four new models in its OmniBook X lineup, which are equipped with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors or up to AMD Ryzen AI CPUs, instead of Snapdragon X chips from Qualcomm.

Pricing and availability for the new EliteBook 8 series and the new OmniBook X models has yet to be announced, and the company's website for customers in the US says the new models are coming soon. There's no word on when the new EliteBook 8 lineup and the new OmniBook X series will be available in other markets, including India.

HP EliteBook 8 Series Specifications, Features

Unlike the company's EliteBook 800 series that arrived last year, HP now refers to its latest models as the EliteBook 8. The new naming convention also reveals whether a variant is equipped with an Intel or AMD processor. They will be available in a Glacier Silver colourway, and offer optional stylus support.

For example, the HP EliteBook 8 G1i (13-inch), EliteBook 8 G1i (14-inch), EliteBook 8 G1i (16-inch), and HP EliteBook 8 Flip G1i (13-inch) are all equipped with up to Intel Arrow Lake U15/ H28 CPUs. Similarly, the HP EliteBook 8 G1a (13-inch), EliteBook 8 G1a (14-inch), and EliteBook 8 G1a (16-inch) are equipped with up to AMD Strix Point processors.

HP's website states that the EliteBook 8 series will run on Windows 11 Pro, and arrive in clamshell or convertible form factors. These enterprise laptops will be available in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch display options. They will be equipped with a 5-megapixel webcam, according to the company.

HP OmniBook X Series Specifications, Features

Four new OmniBook X laptops have been announced by HP — these models were previously equipped with a Snapdragon X series chip from Qualcomm. The OmniBook X Flip 16 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 220 processor. The company's previous models were equipped with Snapdragon X series chips, but customers can now opt for these newer models with x86 processors.

While the HP OmniBook X 17.3 is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPU paired with an Nvidia GPU, the OmniBook X Flip 16 AI PC, and OmniBook X Flip 14 2-in-1 can be configured with the same Intel chip, or up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 H350 processors.

The company has equipped the HP OmniBook X 17.3 with a 17-inch IPS display, while the OmniBook X Flip 16 features a 16-inch screen. The convertible OmniBook X Flip 14 2-in-1 and OmniBook X Flip 16 AI sport 14-inch and 16-inch panels, respectively.

The HP OmniBook X 16 AI and OmniBook X Flip 14 feature 68Wh and 65Wh batteries, respectively, and both laptops support 65W fast charging. The larger OmniBook X 17.3 model has a 65WH battery, and ships with a 100W adapter.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HP EliteBook 8 Series, HP OmniBook X Series, HP Amplify 2025, HP OmniBook X Series Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
Naughty Dog Reportedly Taking Inspiration From Elden Ring for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
HP EliteBook 8 Series and OmniBook X Series Enterprise Laptops Refreshed With Intel, AMD Chips
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options and Key Specifications Tipped
  3. iPhone Can Go Portless as EU Reportedly Confirms No USB Type-C Requirement
  4. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 400 Lite Design, Key Features Surface Online Via Regional Online Retail Listing
  2. iPhone Without USB Type-C Port May Become Reality as EU Reportedly Gives Green Light to Apple
  3. Google Pixel 9a With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, Tensor G4 Chip Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. HP Omen 16 Slim Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Unveiled; Omen Transcend 14 Refreshed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  6. India's Vodafone Idea Explores Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink
  7. Naughty Dog Reportedly Taking Inspiration From Elden Ring for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
  8. Hyundai Motor India to Hike Vehicle Prices by Up to Three Percent From April
  9. HP EliteBook 8 Series and OmniBook X Series Enterprise Laptops Refreshed With Intel, AMD Chips
  10. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »