Acer on Thursday refreshed its TravelLite business laptop lineup in India, with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and up to 16GB of RAM. These laptops run on Windows 11 Home edition and sport a 15-inch Full HD LCD screen. The new Acer TravelLite (2025) laptops are equipped with a 3-cell 55.2Wh battery, that is claimed to offer up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge. They feature a spill-resistant keyboard, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Acer TravelLite (2025) Laptop Price in India

In India, the Acer TravelLite (2025) is priced at Rs. 39,490 for the base model, with a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The laptop is also available in another variant, with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM, that costs Rs. 58,990.

According to the company, the Acer TravelLite (2025) will also be available in a third variant with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 chip, but it has yet to reveal how much it will cost. The laptops are available in a Silver colourway and will be available for purchase via the company's website.

Acer TravelLite (2025) Laptop Specifications, Features

The Acer TravelLite (2025) runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a peak brightness of 250nits. According to the company's website, the laptops are equipped with up to Intel Core i7 150U CPUs, paired with up to 64GB of RAM.

You get up to 2TB of SSD storage on the Acer TravelLite (2025), and the laptops are equipped with stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Acer has equipped the TravelLite (2025) laptops with a backlit keyboard, and a 3-cell 54.3Wh Li-ion battery that can be charged at 65W. The company says the laptop can offer up to 14 hours of battery on a single charge. All three models have a MIL-STD 810H durability certification. They measure 357.4×226×18.3 and weigh 1.58kg.