Acer TravelLite Laptops Refreshed With 15-Inch Display, Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors

Acer TravelLite (2025) runs on Windows 11 Home and is available in a Silver colourway.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 March 2025 17:49 IST
Acer TravelLite Laptops Refreshed With 15-Inch Display, Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer TravelLite (2025) is equipped with dual stereo speakers

Highlights
  • Acer TravelLite (2025) is equipped with a 55.2Wh battery
  • The company claims the laptops offer up to 14 hours of battery life
  • The Acer TravelLite (2025) features up to 64GB of RAM
Acer on Thursday refreshed its TravelLite business laptop lineup in India, with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and up to 16GB of RAM. These laptops run on Windows 11 Home edition and sport a 15-inch Full HD LCD screen. The new Acer TravelLite (2025) laptops are equipped with a 3-cell 55.2Wh battery, that is claimed to offer up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge. They feature a spill-resistant keyboard, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Acer TravelLite (2025) Laptop Price in India

In India, the Acer TravelLite (2025) is priced at Rs. 39,490 for the base model, with a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The laptop is also available in another variant, with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM, that costs Rs. 58,990.

According to the company, the Acer TravelLite (2025) will also be available in a third variant with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 chip, but it has yet to reveal how much it will cost. The laptops are available in a Silver colourway and will be available for purchase via the company's website.

Acer TravelLite (2025) Laptop Specifications, Features

The Acer TravelLite (2025) runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a peak brightness of 250nits. According to the company's website, the laptops are equipped with up to Intel Core i7 150U CPUs, paired with up to 64GB of RAM.

You get up to 2TB of SSD storage on the Acer TravelLite (2025), and the laptops are equipped with stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Acer has equipped the TravelLite (2025) laptops with a backlit keyboard, and a 3-cell 54.3Wh Li-ion battery that can be charged at 65W. The company says the laptop can offer up to 14 hours of battery on a single charge. All three models have a MIL-STD 810H durability certification. They measure 357.4×226×18.3 and weigh 1.58kg.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.58 kg
Further reading: Acer TravelLite 2025, Acer TravelLite 2025 Price in India, Acer TravelLite 2025 Specifications, Acer
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
