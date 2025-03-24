Technology News
English Edition
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Leaked Render Shows Pink Colour Option; Reportedly Spotted on TENAA Site

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could be called the Razr+ 2025 in the US.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 12:41 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Leaked Render Shows Pink Colour Option; Reportedly Spotted on TENAA Site

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to succeed the Razr 50 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The handset could support up to 18GB RAM, up to 2TB storage
  • The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will likely support 68W wired fast charging
Motorola is expected to unveil the Razr 60 Ultra clamshell foldable in select global markets soon. Several leaked renders of the purported device have previously surfaced online, suggesting its design and colourways. A new leak has hinted that the successor to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will likely arrive in a pink colour as well. The smartphone was reportedly spotted on China's TENAA website, which listed several key specifications. The phone also appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website earlier this year suggesting an India launch.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Colour Options (Expected)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the expected colour options of the Motorola Edge 60 Ultra in an X post. In addition to the dark green, rio red, and wooden finish options leaked previously, the handset could be available in a textured pink colour. The design is expected to be similar to the existing Razr 50 Ultra model.

motorola razr 60 ultra x evleaks inline Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra leaked colour options
Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

 

The Motorola Edge 60 Ultra ​​​​​smartphone could launch in the US under the Motorola Razr+ 2025 moniker. An earlier report suggested that it may have a faux leather-stitched rear panel and an aluminium frame.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Key Features (Expected)

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was reportedly spotted on China's TENAA website. The design seen on the TENAA database appears to be similar to the leaked design renders. The listing also hints at several key expected features of the foldable handset. It may sport a 6.96-inch OLED main display with a 1,224x2,992 pixels resolution, and a 4-inch cover screen with a 1,080x1,272 pixels resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate.

As per the report, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will likely be powered with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The handset may support 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB RAM options, paired with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage variants. All options may not be available at launch, the report added.

A battery with a 4,275mAh rated capacity may be packed in the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. This suggests that the handset could launch with a 4,500mAh typical capacity cell. An earlier 3C database listing suggests that it will likely support 68W wired fast charging. It may support wireless charging as well.

For optics, the phone may carry two 50-megapixel rear sensors alongside a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. For authentication, it could carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may measure 171.48x73.99x7.29mm in size when unfolded and will likely weigh 199g.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Design, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Colour Options, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Features, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple's Foldable iPhone to Launch in 2026, to Have the Same Technologies as iPhone 17 Air: Mark Gurman

