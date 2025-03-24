Motorola is expected to unveil the Razr 60 Ultra clamshell foldable in select global markets soon. Several leaked renders of the purported device have previously surfaced online, suggesting its design and colourways. A new leak has hinted that the successor to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will likely arrive in a pink colour as well. The smartphone was reportedly spotted on China's TENAA website, which listed several key specifications. The phone also appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website earlier this year suggesting an India launch.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Colour Options (Expected)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the expected colour options of the Motorola Edge 60 Ultra in an X post. In addition to the dark green, rio red, and wooden finish options leaked previously, the handset could be available in a textured pink colour. The design is expected to be similar to the existing Razr 50 Ultra model.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra leaked colour options

Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

The Motorola Edge 60 Ultra ​​​​​smartphone could launch in the US under the Motorola Razr+ 2025 moniker. An earlier report suggested that it may have a faux leather-stitched rear panel and an aluminium frame.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Key Features (Expected)

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was reportedly spotted on China's TENAA website. The design seen on the TENAA database appears to be similar to the leaked design renders. The listing also hints at several key expected features of the foldable handset. It may sport a 6.96-inch OLED main display with a 1,224x2,992 pixels resolution, and a 4-inch cover screen with a 1,080x1,272 pixels resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate.

As per the report, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will likely be powered with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The handset may support 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB RAM options, paired with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage variants. All options may not be available at launch, the report added.

A battery with a 4,275mAh rated capacity may be packed in the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. This suggests that the handset could launch with a 4,500mAh typical capacity cell. An earlier 3C database listing suggests that it will likely support 68W wired fast charging. It may support wireless charging as well.

For optics, the phone may carry two 50-megapixel rear sensors alongside a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. For authentication, it could carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may measure 171.48x73.99x7.29mm in size when unfolded and will likely weigh 199g.