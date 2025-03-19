Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP Omen 16 Slim Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Unveiled; Omen Transcend 14 Refreshed

HP Omen 16 Slim Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Unveiled; Omen Transcend 14 Refreshed

HP Omen 16 Slim boasts a 16-inch (1,600x2,560 pixels) IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2025 19:20 IST
HP Omen 16 Slim Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Unveiled; Omen Transcend 14 Refreshed

Photo Credit: HP

HP Omen 16 Slim gaming laptop has a slim build and portable design

Highlights
  • HP announced new laptops at the HP Amplify 2025 event.
  • HP Omen 16 Slim supports up to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4
  • They will ship with HP's Omen AI solution
Advertisement

HP announced its Omen 16 Slim gaming laptop at the HP Amplify 2025 conference on Tuesday. As the name suggests, the new laptop comes with a slimmer design when compared to the standard Omen 16 model. The laptop can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processors (Intel Arrow Lake CPUs) and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU. The brand has also refreshed its Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop with the same CPU and GPU as the Omen 16 Slim.

The price and availability details of HP Omen 16 Slim and Omen Transcend 14 are yet to be revealed

HP Omen 16 Slim Specifications

The HP Omen 16 Slim gaming laptop has a slim build and portable design compared to the standard Omen 16 gaming laptop. The new model can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU. The laptop gets a 16-inch (1,600x2,560 pixels) IPS display with 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It can be paired with up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage.

For connectivity, HP Omen 16 Slim supports up to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. It includes a 1080-pixel full-HD Webcam, a 70Wh battery, and offers a dual-speaker setup with DTS:X support.

HP Omen Transcend 14 Specifications

HP's Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop has been refreshed with the same CPU and GPU hardware as the Omen 16 Slim. Therefore, you can configure the laptop with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU. It is claimed to offer 25 percent more TGP than older models. The laptop boasts a 14-inch K (2,880 x 1,800) OLED display and is backed by a 71Wh battery. It offers Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and sports a 1080p Webcam.

Both HP Omen 16 Slim and Omen Transcend 14 are confirmed to ship with HP's Omen AI solution that recommends the best system, hardware, and gaming settings based on each device and game to enhance the gaming experience. It can be accessed from the Omen Gaming Hub. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HP Omen 16 Slim, HP, HP Omen Transcend 14, HP Omen Transcend 14 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
HP EliteBook 8 Series and OmniBook X Series Enterprise Laptops Refreshed With Intel, AMD Chips
Hyundai Motor India to Hike Vehicle Prices by Up to Three Percent From April
HP Omen 16 Slim Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Unveiled; Omen Transcend 14 Refreshed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 5G Launched in India: Price, Offers
  4. Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options and Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series' Tensor G5 Chip Might Arrive With These Changes
  6. Zepto Will Now Deliver Apple Products in 10 Minutes
  7. Apple's New Version of 5G Modem Could Debut in iPhone 18 Pro Models
  8. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Omen 16 Slim Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Unveiled; Omen Transcend 14 Refreshed
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  3. India's Vodafone Idea Explores Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink
  4. Naughty Dog Reportedly Taking Inspiration From Elden Ring for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
  5. Hyundai Motor India to Hike Vehicle Prices by Up to Three Percent From April
  6. HP EliteBook 8 Series and OmniBook X Series Enterprise Laptops Refreshed With Intel, AMD Chips
  7. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  9. PebbleOS-Powered Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 Smartwatches Unveiled; Pre-Orders Go Live
  10. Apple's Passwords App Had a Security Flaw That Exposed Users to Phishing Attacks for Three Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »