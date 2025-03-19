HP announced its Omen 16 Slim gaming laptop at the HP Amplify 2025 conference on Tuesday. As the name suggests, the new laptop comes with a slimmer design when compared to the standard Omen 16 model. The laptop can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processors (Intel Arrow Lake CPUs) and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU. The brand has also refreshed its Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop with the same CPU and GPU as the Omen 16 Slim.

The price and availability details of HP Omen 16 Slim and Omen Transcend 14 are yet to be revealed.

HP Omen 16 Slim Specifications

The HP Omen 16 Slim gaming laptop has a slim build and portable design compared to the standard Omen 16 gaming laptop. The new model can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU. The laptop gets a 16-inch (1,600x2,560 pixels) IPS display with 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It can be paired with up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage.

For connectivity, HP Omen 16 Slim supports up to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. It includes a 1080-pixel full-HD Webcam, a 70Wh battery, and offers a dual-speaker setup with DTS:X support.

HP Omen Transcend 14 Specifications

HP's Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop has been refreshed with the same CPU and GPU hardware as the Omen 16 Slim. Therefore, you can configure the laptop with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU. It is claimed to offer 25 percent more TGP than older models. The laptop boasts a 14-inch K (2,880 x 1,800) OLED display and is backed by a 71Wh battery. It offers Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and sports a 1080p Webcam.

Both HP Omen 16 Slim and Omen Transcend 14 are confirmed to ship with HP's Omen AI solution that recommends the best system, hardware, and gaming settings based on each device and game to enhance the gaming experience. It can be accessed from the Omen Gaming Hub.