The global personal computer market witnessed a fall of 4.9 percent year-over-year (YoY) in the second quarter of this year as it faced a persistent memory chip shortage, according to a report by International Data Corporation (IDC). This downturn is also attributed to other components, including storage and geopolitical issues. Lenovo enjoyed the lion's share of global PC shipments with a 24.4 percent market share, followed by HP. Dell came in third position, while Apple grabbed the fourth spot. Apple's share gain coincided with its latest product launch, the MacBook Neo.

Lenovo Holds Top Spot With 24.4 Percent Market Share

As per the latest IDC report, global PC shipments declined 4.9 percent YoY in Q2 this year to 68.2 million units. This is the first decline after nine consecutive quarters of growth, and the report notes that the global memory chip shortage is the key reason behind the decline. Vendors pulled inventory forward as far as possible due to the ongoing memory crunch. Additionally, storage and geopolitical issues also continued to weigh on the market.

In terms of market share, Lenovo held on to the top spot with 24.4 percent market share in Q2 2026. The company registered a 2.1 percent YoY decline in shipments. HP grabbed second spot in global PC shipments with a 19.1 percent share and a 9 percent YoY drop.

Dell came in third place with a 13.6 percent share and registered 5 percent YoY decline. Apple, meanwhile, is positioned fourth with 9.9 percent market share and 10.1 percent year-over-year growth. Lastly, Asus came in fifth position with a 7.4 percent share and a slight 0.2 percent increase.

IDC notes that the market conditions are not expected to improve until early 2028. “Given worsening macro conditions and a memory shortage that isn't expected to ease until early 2028, we don't expect another round of inventory pull-forward, which points to a sharp slowdown in growth rates in the second half of 2026. Vendors are bracing for further price hikes into 2027, and channels are already flagging concern about elevated inventory at these higher price points", said Jitesh Ubrani, research director for consumer devices at IDC.

“Apple's share gain coincided with its latest product launch, the MacBook Neo, and while the company did raise prices in line with the broader market, it still remains well positioned against rivals facing the same cost pressures", he said.