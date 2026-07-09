Xiaomi on Thursday expanded its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio with the introduction of the SkyNomad series. Positioned as a new lineup of intelligent, reconfigurable large-space SUVs, it joins the company's existing EV portfolio, which already includes the Xiaomi SU7, SU7 Ultra, and YU7 models. While the aforementioned vehicles are performance-focused models, Xiaomi says the SkyNomad series is geared towards delivering passenger comfort and adaptable interior space. It offers configurable seating layouts and AI-powered smart cabin features.

Xiaomi Says Its SkyNomad Series Features a 'Living Interior'

According to the company, the new SkyNomad series has been developed on its all-new Kunlun Architecture over the past three-and-a-half years. It is claimed to be purpose-built for a reconfigurable cabin layout and is aimed towards users who need a single vehicle for multiple purposes, including commuting, family travel, and occasional work-from-car use.

In a press note, Xiaomi said that buyer priorities in China's auto industry are changing, and the deciding factor has shifted away from whether a cabin is large or the seats are soft towards whether occupants feel genuinely at ease inside it.

The company claims its interior can transform between multiple configurations, including conventional passenger transport, luggage mode, pet-friendly layouts, a workspace, a lounge, and even a family activity area. This is possible due to a flat-floor design with long-track seating.

The China-based company also highlighted the AI integration with the SkyNomad EVs. These, coupled with its broader smart-device ecosystem and smart manufacturing capabilities, create what it describes as a "living interior" that adapts to occupants' needs.

Xiaomi confirmed that the SkyNomad series will launch in China soon, with additional details expected closer to its market debut.

The SkyNomad series joins the company's growing fleet of electric vehicles. Xiaomi marked its foray into the automotive sector with the launch of the all-electric sedan Xiaomi SU7 in March 2024. It was followed by the SU7 Ultra, which debuted in October that year as a purely performance-focused version of the EV. Last year, the company also entered the electric SUV market with the YU7, which arrived as a challenger to the Tesla Model Y in China.