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Google Search Hits All-Time Usage Record During Argentina’s Dramatic World Cup Win Over Egypt

As per Google, the spike was observed right after Enzo Fernández scored Argentina's stoppage-time winner against Egypt.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2026 15:37 IST
Google Search Hits All-Time Usage Record During Argentina’s Dramatic World Cup Win Over Egypt

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ firmbee

The company, however, did not disclose the numbers

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Highlights
  • Google's Nick Fox confirmed Search broke all prior usage records
  • The spike occurred after Argentina's stoppage-time winner against Egypt
  • "Argentina vs Egypt" was also the top search query after the game
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Google Search recorded its highest usage in history on July 7, following Argentina's dramatic victory over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. According to the company, Search surpassed all previous traffic records right after Argentina scored its winner in stoppage time. The latest milestone comes nearly four years after Google reported a similar traffic surge in 2022, and that is said to have occurred during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Google Search Records Highest Number of Search Queries Per Second

In a post on X, Nick Fox, Senior Vice President of Knowledge and Information at Google, said that Google Search "broke all prior usage records" immediately after Argentina netted its winning goal against Egypt. The milestone was amplified by Robby Stein, Vice President of Product for Google Search, who also acknowledged the milestone. Stein added that the service reached an "all-time high in usage" during the match.

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While the Mountain View-based tech giant did not disclose the numbers, Google later confirmed to Mashable that the record was based on the highest number of search queries processed per second. The company further revealed that the spike was observed right after Enzo Fernández scored Argentina's stoppage-time winner, completing a comeback from a two-goal deficit.

The most searched query following the match was "argentina vs egypt." Other popular searches included "argentina x colombia," "how many world cup goals does messi have," "what is it called when a player hits another player in game," and "is it messi's last world cup."

Fox also expressed excitement for the remaining stages of the tournament in the X post, suggesting Google could see even higher Search activity during the semifinals and the final, which is set to take place on July 20.

There have been previous instances where Google Search results have hit similar milestones during major football tournaments. In 2022, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Search experienced its highest traffic in the platform's then 25-year history during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, and it also involved Messi-led Argentina, which defeated France on penalties in Qatar to win its third FIFA World Cup trophy. But even at that time, the company did not disclose the detailed usage figures.

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Further reading: Google Search, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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