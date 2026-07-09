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Apple’s Foldable iPhone on Track to Ship By September, Handset Currently in Mass Production: Report

The rumoured iPhone Ultra had reportedly run into production delays because of certain hinge issues.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2026 15:16 IST
Apple’s Foldable iPhone on Track to Ship By September, Handset Currently in Mass Production: Report

iPhone Ultra could rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series (pictured)

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Highlights
  • iPhone Ultra might feature a dual rear camera unit
  • iPhone Ultra could launch in September
  • Apple has yet to confirm the launch of the iPhone Ultra
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Apple is expected to launch its first book-style foldable iPhone model in September. Expected to arrive as the iPhone Ultra, the handset will reportedly be unveiled along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Recently, an analyst, citing an industry survey, claimed that the iPhone Ultra will be available for pre-order later than the iPhone 18 Pro models. Moreover, the iPhone Ultra's production had reportedly run into issues because of a hinge-related issue. Refuting previous claims, a report highlights that the production of Apple's first foldable is on schedule. The design of the phone has reportedly been finalised and is currently said to be in the mass production phase.

Apple's iPhone Ultra Might Not Be Delayed After All

Citing multiple “supply chain sources” (translated from Chinese), Cailian News reports that Apple's foldable smartphone, dubbed iPhone Ultra, is expected to hit the shelves as per schedule, without facing any delays. The design of the foldable has reportedly been finalised. The iPhone Ultra is said to have reached the “peak production” (translated from Chinese) stage. Further, the report highlights that delivering Apple's first foldable iPhone by September should not be a problem.

VoltIphone Ultra Discussion
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The report contradicts a recent article published by TF International Security analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on X. The analyst predicted that the Cupertino-based tech giant will follow a similar sale cycle for the iPhone Ultra as the iPhone X. Kuo highlighted that the 10th anniversary iPhone model was launched in 2017 with a major redesign, switching to an OLED screen with thinner bezels.

Technological innovations of similar levels are expected to be introduced with the iPhone Ultra, which could result in delayed early shipments. Citing an industry survey, the analyst said that while the iPhone Ultra will be introduced along with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, the foldable will not be available for pre-order or go on sale before the fourth quarter of 2026.

On top of this, the iPhone Ultra is said to see limited early production due to certain “manufacturing challenges”. Apple will reportedly ship 5,00,000 to 1 million units of its first book-style foldable in the third quarter of this year, which is said to be 10 percent of the total shipments. In total, Apple could be looking to produce 7 to 8 million units of the iPhone Ultra in the second half of 2026.

Even with a delayed release, the analyst predicts that the iPhone Ultra stands to witness “strong demand”, even if the Cupertino-based smartphone maker prices it between $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2,20,000) and $2,500 (about Rs. 2,39,000). The first deliveries of the handset will reportedly begin four to six weeks after it is available for pre-order.

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Further reading: iPhone Ultra, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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