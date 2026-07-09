Oppo Reno 16 series is now available for purchase in India alongside the Oppo Bubble smart camera companion. The lineup includes the Oppo Reno 16 and Oppo Reno 16c, which ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16, AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, and support for 80W wired fast charging. The Oppo Bubble, meanwhile, features a 1.73-inch AMOLED preview display and magnetic attachment support to assist mobile photography. Both the smartphones and the accessory are now available through online and offline retail channels.

Oppo Reno 16 Series, Oppo Bubble Price in India, Offers Availability

The Oppo Reno 16 starts at Rs. 61,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 67,999. The Oppo Reno 16c, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 46,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs. 55,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option.

As part of the launch offers, customers purchasing the Oppo Reno 16 series can receive up to 10 percent cashback on eligible SBI, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank credit cards, as well as on selected UPI transactions. Buyers can also avail zero-down-payment schemes for up to 18 months, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000, and 180 days of complimentary screen-damage protection.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Bubble carries a price tag of Rs. 7,999. Customers who purchase the Oppo Reno 16 series together with the Oppo Bubble can choose between an 18-month zero-down payment scheme and a 10 per cent instant cashback offer. Oppo is also offering the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ at a 50 percent discount with every Oppo Reno 16 series purchase.

The Oppo Reno 16 series and Oppo Bubble are available for purchase from July 9 through Amazon, Flipkart, the Oppo E-store, and leading mainline retail outlets.

Oppo Reno 16 Series, Oppo Bubble Specifications, Features

The Oppo Reno 16 has a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, while the Reno 16c features a larger 6.57-inch AMOLED panel with the same refresh rate but a lower 1,400 nits peak brightness.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset powers the Oppo Reno 16, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Reno 16c, meanwhile, is equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC, LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Oppo Reno 16 series ships with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box.

The two smartphones share a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, but differ in their ultrawide cameras. Oppo equips the Reno 16 with a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, whereas the Reno 16c gets a lower-resolution 8-megapixel sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 50-megapixel front camera on both models.

Battery capacity differs between the two models, with the Reno 16 housing a 6,700mAh cell and the Reno 16c carrying a larger 7,000mAh unit. Both devices support 80W wired fast charging and offer 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, GPS, and dual-SIM connectivity options. The pair also comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. Both handsets offer in-display fingerprint authentication alongside face unlock.

The Oppo Bubble is the company's first smart camera companion. It features a 1.73-inch AMOLED preview display, wireless remote functionality, magnetic attachment support, and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.