Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme was launched in India as the company's new rugged laptop, along with the latest Dell Pro Rugged 14. The new laptops are powered by different Intel Core Ultra 7 series processors, paired with a 50 TOPS NPU. Both laptops ship with bumper cases to offer rugged and semi-rugged builds, respectively. The Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme ships with an IP66 rating, while the Pro Rugged 14 model is IP53-rated. Both laptops are backed by a 53.5Wh battery.

Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme, Dell Pro Rugged 14 Price in India and Availability

Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme price in India starts at Rs. 3,36,990. On the other hand, the price of the Dell Pro Rugged 14 starts at Rs. 2,65,990. Both laptops, with rugged and semi-rugged builds, respectively, are currently available for purchase in India via the company's online store.

Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Specifications, Features

The Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme sports a rugged build with an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, along with HazLoc C1D2 and MIL-STD-810/MIL-STD-461G certifications. The laptop is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 368H vPro processor, with a 16-core CPU offering a peak clock speed of up to 5GHz and an NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS. It ships with Windows 11 Pro and features up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to a 2TB SSD for internal storage.

Moreover, the Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme is equipped with up to an Intel Arc B390 GPU. It sports a 13.3-inch Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) touchscreen with up to a 60Hz refresh rate and an anti-glare coating. The laptop packs a 53.5Wh battery and supports up to two hot-swappable batteries, while also offering support for 105W wired fast charging via a 461G AC adapter. It also features a 5-megapixel webcam, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, a 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon X72 chip, and GPS.

The list of I/O ports includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one 3.5mm audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one Ethernet port, and one HDMI 2.1 port, along with one nano SIM card slot and one microSD card slot. The Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme measures 332.4 x 228.4 x 43.5mm with the bumpers and weighs about 2.41kg.

Dell Pro Rugged 14 Specifications, Features

On the other hand, the Dell Pro Rugged 14 has a semi-rugged build, which is claimed to endure a 3-foot drop and operate in -20 degrees Fahrenheit to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. It ships with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, too. The laptop sports up to a 14-inch Full-HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) touchscreen with a 19:10 aspect ratio, up to 1,100 nits peak brightness, and an anti-glare coating. An Intel Core Ultra 7 366H vPro processor with a 16-core CPU, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.8GHz, powers the laptop.

The Dell Pro Rugged 14 features an NPU with up to 50 TOPS, an integrated Intel Graphics card, 64GB LPCAMM2 RAM, and up to a 2TB SSD for storage. However, it can be configured with an Nvidia RTX Pro 500 Blackwell GPU with 6GB of GDDR7 VRAM. It gets the same battery, charging support, wireless connectivity options, and webcam.

For wired connectivity, the Dell Pro Rugged 14 features an RJ-45 Ethernet port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB 4 Type-C port, one 3.5mm audio jack, and one HDMI 2.1 port. It measures 334.1 x 238 x 40mm with bumpers and weighs about 2.13kg.