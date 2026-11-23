Grand Theft Auto 6 was expected to become the biggest entertainment launch in history, and now it has. Publisher Take-Two and developer Rockstar Games have confirmed that the game's day one retail sales reached $3.79 billion, shattering box office records in the entertainment industry.

The sales figures are based on company estimates through end of day November 19 worldwide, Take Two confirmed in a press release. GTA 6 is now the most pre-ordered game of all time, as well. Following the game's launch, Rockstar announced that it had sold 32.5 million units pre-release, a record across all platforms. Sales numbers have surely gone further up since Grand Theft Auto 6 launched last week.

“It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI,” Sam Houser, president and founder of Rockstar Games, said in statement. “We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn't be more excited to share this moment with you.”

Rockstar has not confirmed unit sales of the title post release.

Biggest Entertainment Launch

GTA 6 has shattered the day one launch record for entertainment across any medium. The game's haul of $3.79 billion on launch day itself beats the lifetime earnings of top-grossing films like Avengers: Endgame, Avatar, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

It has also convincingly beaten its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5, which reached $1 billion in sales in three days. Rockstar's last game, Red Dead Redemption 2, generated $725 million in sales from its opening weekend.

In addition to commercial success, GTA 6 has also received widespread critical acclaim. The open world crime title is now the joint highest rated game of all time alongside The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, with an aggregate Metacritic score of 99. The game has reached the same score on OpenCritic, as well.

GTA 6 launched on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19. The game is available digitally on PlayStation Store and Xbox store, and physically (download code in box) via Rockstar Games store and global retailers.