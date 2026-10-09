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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 60,000

In the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, SBI Debit and Credit card users can get a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 14:53 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 60,000

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Shoppers with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can save extra

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Highlights
  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 started in India
  • Shoppers can avail exchange offers
  • Buyers should compare the final payable amount before placing the order
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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started earlier this week with offers on popular smartphones and electronic items. Shoppers looking for premium features without spending more than Rs. 60,000 have many options to consider in the ongoing sale. You have many deals to explore on OnePlus, Oppo, iQOO, and Redmi in this price segment. Payment-based offers and exchange discounts also make some premium models more accessible in the sale.

Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 60,000: OnePlus Nord 6, iQOO 15R, and More

The OnePlus Nord 6, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, and iQOO 15R are among the models to consider during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 under Rs. 60,000. They are designed for different requirements, including performance, gaming and photography. Buyers looking for a performance-oriented model can check out the OnePlus Nord 6, which is available for Rs. 50,999, down from the original price tag of Rs. 61,999

Similarly, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G is another option priced at Rs. 49,998, instead of Rs. 69,999. Similarly, the Redmi Turbo 5 costs Rs. 45,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 57,999. 

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, SBI Debit and Credit card users can get a 10 percent instant discount on credit card EMI transactions. Shoppers can use the Amazon Pay Later service and get 10 percent cashback on eligible EMI transactions.  Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can get 5 percent cashback on eligible purchases. You can also avail exchange offers and No Cost EMI offers. 

The following table lists the six smartphones alongside their Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 deal prices. Shoppers have to note that the final prices of the handsets can change during the sale. The payment offers may apply only to selected variants.
 

Model Sale Price Original Price Product Link
OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 56,999 Rs. 50,999 Buy Now
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G Rs. 59,499 Rs. 69,999 Buy Now
iQOO 15R Rs. 53,999 Rs. 69,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 15R Rs. 56,999 Rs. 61,999 Buy Now
Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 45,999 Rs. 57,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Rs. 69,999 Rs. 49,998 Buy Now
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Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bright and vibrant 1.5K AMOLED display
  • Extensive durability
  • Promising update policy
  • Bad
  • Feels underpowered
  • Cameras are average for the price
  • Doesn't feel like a true Pro Max across the board
Read detailed Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Redmi Turbo 5 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,540mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8450
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon, Sale Offers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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