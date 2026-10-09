Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 60,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started earlier this week with offers on popular smartphones and electronic items. Shoppers looking for premium features without spending more than Rs. 60,000 have many options to consider in the ongoing sale. You have many deals to explore on OnePlus, Oppo, iQOO, and Redmi in this price segment. Payment-based offers and exchange discounts also make some premium models more accessible in the sale.

Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 60,000: OnePlus Nord 6, iQOO 15R, and More

The OnePlus Nord 6, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, and iQOO 15R are among the models to consider during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 under Rs. 60,000. They are designed for different requirements, including performance, gaming and photography. Buyers looking for a performance-oriented model can check out the OnePlus Nord 6, which is available for Rs. 50,999, down from the original price tag of Rs. 61,999

Similarly, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G is another option priced at Rs. 49,998, instead of Rs. 69,999. Similarly, the Redmi Turbo 5 costs Rs. 45,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 57,999.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, SBI Debit and Credit card users can get a 10 percent instant discount on credit card EMI transactions. Shoppers can use the Amazon Pay Later service and get 10 percent cashback on eligible EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can get 5 percent cashback on eligible purchases. You can also avail exchange offers and No Cost EMI offers.

The following table lists the six smartphones alongside their Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 deal prices. Shoppers have to note that the final prices of the handsets can change during the sale. The payment offers may apply only to selected variants.



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