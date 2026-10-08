Microsoft launched its Surface Laptop Ultra and the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box devices in global markets at the special launch event on Wednesday in San fransicso. The new offerings feature Nvidia's latest RTX Spark superchip architecture and run on Windows 11. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra features a 15-inch touchscreen and supports up to 128GB of unified system memory. It offers up to a 92Wh battery.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra, Surface RTX Spark Dev Box Price, Availability

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra price starts at $2,599 (roughly Rs. 2,18,000). Pre-orders are live via the Microsoft website and select global retailers. General availability starts October 16. It is released in Platinum and Nightfall colours.

The Microsoft Surface RTX Spark Dev Box costs $5,999 (roughly Rs. 5,03,000). It is available for pre-order exclusively at Microsoft in the US, with shipping scheduled to begin in November.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra Specifications

Microsoft's latest Surface Laptop Ultra runs on Windows 11 and features a 15-inch PixelSense Ultra touchscreen display with up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display is touted to deliver up to 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness.

The Surface Laptop Ultra gets two Nvidia RTX Spark N1X variants ― RTX Spark N1X with a 5,120-core GPU and 18-core CPU and an RTX Spark N1X with a 6,144-core GPU and 20-core CPU. It includes an Nvidia Grace CPU with an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU featuring up to 6,144 cores.

The company has launched the Surface Laptop Ultra with 24GB, 32GB, 48GB, 64GB, and 128GB LPDDR5x memory options. It carries up to 2TB Gen 5 SSD removable storage. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 1 petaflop of local AI performance and offer support for AI models exceeding 120B parameters with large context windows.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra has a new thermal architecture which the company says offers up to 2.5x more thermal power capacity than previous Surface Laptops. Connectivity options include a Magnetic Connect port, two standard USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, a USB Type-A port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Surface Laptop Ultra has up to a 92Wh battery and is advertised to offer up to 15 hours of local video playback on a single charge. The laptop supports up to three external 4K displays. It is less than 18mm thick and weighs under 2.04kg.

Microsoft Surface RTX Spark Dev Box Specifications

Microsoft Surface RTX Spark Dev Box is designed for developers and technical users and has a compact small form factor desktop design. It runs on the Nvidia RTX Spark Superchip platform with up to 128GB of unified memory. It features an Nvidia RTX Blackwell 6144-core GPU.

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The Surface RTX Spark Dev Box is also touted to deliver up to 1 petaflop of local AI compute performance. It features an anodised aluminium body with 1,000 air vents built into its grid chassis.

Like the Surface Laptop Ultra, the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. This device is pre-configured out of the box with developer environments and tools, including Visual Studio Code, Git, GitHub CLI, GitHub Copilot, WSL, Python, Node and more. It supports local execution and evaluation of AI models exceeding 120B parameters.