Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale

The bank discounts during the ongoing Amazon Sale are applicable over and above the deal price and the exchange discounts.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 November 2023 21:14 IST
Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale

One can avail a 10 percent instant discount worth up to Rs. 6,500

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale will end on November 10
  • It is offering discounts on debit, credit and EMI purchase options
  • Amazon is offering great discounts on laptops under Rs. 50,000
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has finally reached its last days. During the entire sale period, which started from October 8 for all the Amazon users, the e-commerce giant has offered discounts on smartphones, laptops, audio devices and electronics items for home. Throughout the duration of last one month, Amazon has also clubbed the prices with several bank offers to ensure all users could benefit during the ongoing sale. Now, as the sale has reached its last days, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale is here, offering discounts and deals on purchases of items along with bank discounts for additional offs. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale 2023 started on November 1 and will conclude on November 10. If you still have items on your wishlist that are yet to be purchased, its time to hurry.

During the current Finale Days sale of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, one can avail up to 10 percent instant discount worth up to Rs. 6,500, which also includes bonus discount. ICICI Bank holders can avail an off up to Rs. 6,500 on transactions made using credit or debit card, or on credit EMI option. If you an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holder, the e-commerce giant is offering a 5 percent instant discount along with an unlimited 5 percent cashback on your purchase. Bank of Baroda Credit card bearers can get 10 percent discount up to Rs. 5,000 while IDFC First Bank credit card users can off up to Rs. 6,500 under 10 percent discount both on credit card and credit EMI purchase options. Meanwhile, OneCard holders are eligible for 10 percent discount up to Rs. 8,250 on credit card and credit EMI transactions.

For those who wish to purchase a new laptop before Diwali, we have curated a list of best options under Rs. 50,000. Be it Asus Vivobook 15 or Honor MagicBook X14, Amazon is offering a great deal of laptops under Rs. 50,000 for the pocket-friendly experience. You can also select the laptop based on your daily use. Be if for office work or gaming, this Amazon sale has it all for the users. The bank discounts are applicable over and above the deal price and the exchange discounts. We have selected some of the best options with net effective prices after bank offer. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale 2023: Best laptop deals under Rs. 50,000

Product MRP Net Effective Price
Asus Vivobook 15 Rs. 76,990 Rs. 46,240
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 79,690 Rs. 47,490
HP Laptop 15s Rs. 64,235 Rs. 43,990
Dell SmartChoice 14 Laptop Rs. 83,127 Rs. 44,990
Acer Aspire Lite Premium Metal Laptop Rs. 82,990 Rs. 45,990
HP Laptop 15s Intel i5 Rs. 66,566 Rs. 44,990
Honor SmartChoice MagicBook X14 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 40,990
Asus Vivobook 16 Rs. 55,990 Rs. 34,990

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale, Amazon sale, Amazon sale 2023, sale offers
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale
