Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 is finally live for all after offering early access to Prime members. During the four-day sale, customers can avail discounts on millions of products by sellers across categories such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, consumer electronics, Grocery, fashion, kitchen appliances and more with additional no-cost EMI options, and exchange discounts. The e-commerce website has partnered with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards and EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can avail of Amazon pay-based offers. The discount sale will conclude on May 8.

Here are our handpicked best tech deals that you can get on Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2023. Shoppers can also compare prices on Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2023 before making the final purchase.

iPhone 14

Apple's iPhone 14 128GB storage variant is down to Rs. 67,999 (including bank offers) during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023. Customers can swap an old iPhone and receive another additional discount worth up to Rs. 25,000 that would bring down the effective price to Rs. 39,293. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 11,339. The iPhone 14 is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip and it has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It features a 12-megapixel dual camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,293 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G was launched in India earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Now, the Amazon sale has brought the price down to Rs. 15,249 (including bank offers). You can also avail of EMI options starting at Rs. 955. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 18,999 exchange discount. The Redmi Note 12 5G runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,249 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is on sale at Rs. 26,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 1,250 cashback on select bank cards that further reduces the price to Rs. 24,999. The phone is also available with an up to Rs. 25,500 exchange discount. On the specifications front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It has triple rear cameras and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

If you are looking to buy a Lenovo laptop, Amazon has brought the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 price down to Rs. 42,990. You can also get an additional discount of up to Rs. 10,450 when exchanging your old machine. Amazon is providing up to Rs. 1,500 discount on purchases made using select bank cards and EMI transactions. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is powered by a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch full-HD+ display and runs on Windows 11.

Buy now at: Rs. 41,990 (MRP Rs. 68,490)

Honor MagicBook X14

Honor MagicBook X14 (2023), powered by 12th generation Intel Core i5-12450H CPU was launched in India recently. In the ongoing sale, Amazon has listed the laptop with a starting price of Rs. 46,990. Further, the e-commerce website is offering a coupon-based discount of Rs. 2,000. Shoppers can also avail of up to Rs. 11,450 exchange discount as well. The Honor MagicBook X14 features an aluminium metal build and is backed by a 60Wh battery. It has a FullView full-HD IPS anti-glare display with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and Flicker Free Certification.

Buy now at Rs. 44,990 (MRP: Rs. 74,999)

Dell Vostro 3420

Dell Vostro 3420 laptop with a 12th generation Intel Core i5-1235U CPU is listed for Rs. 52,990 in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank credit card EMI transactions. Further, customers can get up to Rs. 15,450 discount in exchange for their existing laptops. There are Amazon Pay-based rewards as well. The Dell Vostro 3420 has a 14-inch full-HD+ display and is backed by a ‎41Wh battery.

Buy now at Rs. 51,490 (MRP: Rs. 83,127)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series was unveiled in February last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 58,999. In the Amazon Great Summer Sale, shoppers can avail of up to Rs. 7,000 discount while purchasing the tablet using select bank cards. Further, there is an exchange offer to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 25,000 in place of your old device. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It offers up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Buy now at Rs. 52,999 (MRP: Rs. 52,999)

Redmi Smart TV X43

Amazon is currently offering the Redmi Smart TV X43 for a reduced price of Rs. 24,999. The credit card-based discounts will sweeten the deal to Rs. 23,499. Interested buyers can swap their old television to get up to Rs. 4,090 discount. The Redmi Smart TV X43 has a 4K LED panel with HDR10+ support and 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android TV 10 and comes with PatchWall 4 interface and built-in Chromecast.

Buy now at: Rs. 23,499 (MRP Rs. 42,999)

OnePlus Buds Pro

In the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023, OnePlus Buds Pro is listed for Rs. 7,990, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 9,990. Interested buyers can also grab another discount worth up to Rs. 399 by paying via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. The OnePlus Buds Pro have an IP55-rated build and they offer Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature that is said to suppress up to 40db of ambient noise.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,990 (MRP Rs. 9,990)

