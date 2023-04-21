Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus Vivobook Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs, OLED Displays Launched in India: Details

Asus Vivobook Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs, OLED Displays Launched in India: Details

Pricing for Asus' refreshed laptop lineup starts at Rs. 40,990.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 April 2023 10:30 IST
Asus Vivobook Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs, OLED Displays Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (left) and Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip

Highlights
  • Asus Vivobook S15 OLED is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs
  • The newly announced laptops will be sold via online and retail channels
  • Vivobook S14 Flip sports a touchscreen display with stylus support

Asus on Friday announced the launch of its refreshed Vivobook series of laptops in India. These laptops are equipped with OLED displays, the company's IceCool technology, and are claimed to offer military-grade durable builds that use recyclable materials. The new laptops unveiled include the 2023 models of the Asus Vivobook S15 OLED, Vivobook 15X OLED, Vivobook 15X, Vivobook 15, Vivobook 16, Vivobook S 14 Flip, Vivobook Go 15 OLED, and the Vivobook Go 15. All the new and refreshed models announced by Asus are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors and run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Asus Vivobook 15X, Vivobook 15 (2023), Vivobook 16 (2023), Vivobook S 14 Flip (2023), Vivobook Go 15 (2023) price in India

Asus Vivobook 15X price in India starts at Rs. 47,990, while the Vivobook 15 and Vivobook 16 are priced at Rs. 45,990 and Rs. 47,990, respectively. Meanwhile, the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip costs Rs. 79,990 and the Vivobook Go 15 price is set at Rs. 40,990. These laptops will be available for purchase via e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, the Asus e-shop, Asus stores, and retailers including Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital. 

Asus Vivobook S15 OLED, Vivobook 15X OLED, Vivobook Go 15 OLED price in India

Pricing for the Asus Vivobook S15 OLED begins at 85,990 while the Asus Vivobook 15X OLED and Vivobook Go 15 OLED prices start at 74,990 and Rs. 48,990, respectively. Customers can purchase these laptops via Amazon, Flipkart, the Asus e-shop, the company's stores, and retailers including Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital, according to Asus.

Asus Vivobook S15 OLED specifications

Equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs, the Asus Vivobook S15 OLED features 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It is available in two display options with full-HD and 2.8K resolutions. Asus says that the latter has a refresh rate of 120Hz.  

The laptop is equipped with a physical fingerprint scanner, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The Asus Vivobook S15 OLED packs a 70WHr battery, according to the company.

asus vivobook 15x asus Asus Vivobook 15X

Asus Vivobook 15X
Photo Credit: Asus

 

Asus Vivobook 15X, Vivobook 15X OLED specifications

The Asus Vivobook 15X and Vivobook 15X OLED sport 15.6-inch displays and are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB along with 1TB of SSD storage, respectively. 

The OLED version features connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6E, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The Vivobook 15X OLED packs a 50WHr battery with 65W fast charging, has a thickness of 17.9mm and weighs 1.6 kg.

Asus Vivobook 16 (2023), Vivobook 15 OLED (2023) specifications

Both the Asus Vivobook 16 and Vivobook 15 OLED run on Windows 11 and are equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i5 H-series processors, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. They feature 16-inch and 15-inch displays, and the latter has an OLED panel that is DisplayHDR True Black 600 and Dolby Vision certified.

These laptops feature Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity. The Vivobook 16 is equipped with a USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2 port, two USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 1 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port,
an HDMI 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm jack. Both the Vivobook 15 OLED and Vivobook 16 have a thickness of 19.9mm and weigh 1.7kg and 1.8kg respectively. 

asus vivobook s14 flip asus Asus Vivobook S14 Flip

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip
Photo Credit: Asus

 

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip (2023) specifications

Equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage, the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip sports a 14-inch 2.8K touchscreen display with 100 percent DCI:P3 colour gamut coverage, 500 nits peak brightness and DisplayHDR True Black 600 and Dolby Vision.

Connectivity options on the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This laptop packs a 75WHr battery with 65W fast charging support, has a thickness of 15.9mm and weighs 1.5kg.

Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED specifications

The refreshed Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-N305 CPU that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The laptop sports a 15.6-inch full-HD OLED display and runs on Windows 11. It is equipped with a backlit keyboard. Connectivity options as well as other specifications of this laptop are yet to be revealed by the company.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus Vivobook S15 OLED,  Vivobook 15X OLED,  Vivobook 15X, Vivobook 15,  Vivobook 16,  Vivobook S14 Flip, Vivobook Go 15 OLED, Vivobook Go 15, Asus Vivobook S15 OLED price in india,  Vivobook 15X OLED price in india,  Vivobook 15X price in india, Vivobook 15 price in india,  Vivobook 16 price in india,  Vivobook S14 Flip price in india, Vivobook Go 15 OLED price in india, Asus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Zee5's New Fantasy Series Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu to Stream May 5
TSMC Forecasts Up to 16 Percent Drop in Q2 Sales Amid Struggles to Clear Inventory, Weak Global Economy
Asus Vivobook Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs, OLED Displays Launched in India: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung's Flagship Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 May Arrive by This Date
  2. Asus Unveils New Zenbook Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs
  3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  4. Asus Refreshes Vivobook Lineup With Up to 13th Gen Intel CPUs: See Prices
  5. OnePlus Nord N30 Could Reportedly Be a Rebranded Version of This Phone
  6. Realme C55 Review: Style Over Substance?
  7. Google Pixel Tablet Pricing Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
  8. Poco F5 India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  9. Vivo T2 5G Series Launched in India At This Price: See Details
  10. Vivo T2 5G First Impressions: Worthy Upgrades?
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Fall as Increase in Selling Pressure Causes Drop in Values of Most Cryptocurrencies
  2. Diablo IV Is Getting a Surprise Final Open Beta With Gameplay Updates Before Launch
  3. Coinbase Secures License to Operate in Bermuda, Plans to Launch Crypto Derivatives Exchange Next Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Debut Sooner Than Expected: Details
  5. Asus Vivobook Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs, OLED Displays Launched in India: Details
  6. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  7. No Blue Tick for Pope as Twitter Cuts ‘Legacy’ Checks; Musk ‘Pays’ to Keep LeBron James, Stephen King Verified
  8. SpaceX Starship Explodes Minutes After Liftoff; Elon Musk Says ‘Learned a Lot’
  9. ZTE Axon 40 Lite With Unisoc T616, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. European Parliament Backs EU's First Set of Regulations for Crypto Assets; Rules to Roll Out in 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.