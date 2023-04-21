Asus on Friday announced the launch of its refreshed Vivobook series of laptops in India. These laptops are equipped with OLED displays, the company's IceCool technology, and are claimed to offer military-grade durable builds that use recyclable materials. The new laptops unveiled include the 2023 models of the Asus Vivobook S15 OLED, Vivobook 15X OLED, Vivobook 15X, Vivobook 15, Vivobook 16, Vivobook S 14 Flip, Vivobook Go 15 OLED, and the Vivobook Go 15. All the new and refreshed models announced by Asus are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors and run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Asus Vivobook 15X, Vivobook 15 (2023), Vivobook 16 (2023), Vivobook S 14 Flip (2023), Vivobook Go 15 (2023) price in India

Asus Vivobook 15X price in India starts at Rs. 47,990, while the Vivobook 15 and Vivobook 16 are priced at Rs. 45,990 and Rs. 47,990, respectively. Meanwhile, the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip costs Rs. 79,990 and the Vivobook Go 15 price is set at Rs. 40,990. These laptops will be available for purchase via e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, the Asus e-shop, Asus stores, and retailers including Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.

Asus Vivobook S15 OLED, Vivobook 15X OLED, Vivobook Go 15 OLED price in India

Pricing for the Asus Vivobook S15 OLED begins at 85,990 while the Asus Vivobook 15X OLED and Vivobook Go 15 OLED prices start at 74,990 and Rs. 48,990, respectively. Customers can purchase these laptops via Amazon, Flipkart, the Asus e-shop, the company's stores, and retailers including Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital, according to Asus.

Asus Vivobook S15 OLED specifications

Equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs, the Asus Vivobook S15 OLED features 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It is available in two display options with full-HD and 2.8K resolutions. Asus says that the latter has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The laptop is equipped with a physical fingerprint scanner, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The Asus Vivobook S15 OLED packs a 70WHr battery, according to the company.

Asus Vivobook 15X

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Vivobook 15X, Vivobook 15X OLED specifications

The Asus Vivobook 15X and Vivobook 15X OLED sport 15.6-inch displays and are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB along with 1TB of SSD storage, respectively.

The OLED version features connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6E, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The Vivobook 15X OLED packs a 50WHr battery with 65W fast charging, has a thickness of 17.9mm and weighs 1.6 kg.

Asus Vivobook 16 (2023), Vivobook 15 OLED (2023) specifications

Both the Asus Vivobook 16 and Vivobook 15 OLED run on Windows 11 and are equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i5 H-series processors, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. They feature 16-inch and 15-inch displays, and the latter has an OLED panel that is DisplayHDR True Black 600 and Dolby Vision certified.

These laptops feature Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity. The Vivobook 16 is equipped with a USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2 port, two USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 1 ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port,

an HDMI 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm jack. Both the Vivobook 15 OLED and Vivobook 16 have a thickness of 19.9mm and weigh 1.7kg and 1.8kg respectively.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip (2023) specifications

Equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage, the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip sports a 14-inch 2.8K touchscreen display with 100 percent DCI:P3 colour gamut coverage, 500 nits peak brightness and DisplayHDR True Black 600 and Dolby Vision.

Connectivity options on the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This laptop packs a 75WHr battery with 65W fast charging support, has a thickness of 15.9mm and weighs 1.5kg.

Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED specifications

The refreshed Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-N305 CPU that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The laptop sports a 15.6-inch full-HD OLED display and runs on Windows 11. It is equipped with a backlit keyboard. Connectivity options as well as other specifications of this laptop are yet to be revealed by the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.