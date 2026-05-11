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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on ACs, Refrigerators and Other Home Appliances

As part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, customers can avail of up to a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 15:21 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on ACs, Refrigerators and Other Home Appliances

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is currently live in India
  • The sale includes additional benefits such as no-cost EMI
  • Amazon is also offering assured rewards for shoppers
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 started last week in India with discounts on a range of products. As always, smartphones and personal gadgets are the main highlight of the deal, but there are many jaw-dropping deals on air conditioners, refrigerators, and other home appliances. If you were busy during the past week, but there is still time for you to take advantage of the deals and get your hands on all the products from your wishlist. The e-commerce giant is also offering payment-based discounts for shoppers. 

During the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Samsung is selling its five-star fully automatic front-load washing machine with 9kg capacity for Rs. 39,990, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 50,990. Panasonic 1.5 Ton three-star, Split AC is currently listed for Rs. 36,990, instead of the actual price of Rs.  54,000. Similarly, brands like LG, Philips and Faber are selling their latest home appliances at discounted rates. 

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In addition to platform-based discounts, customers can avail of up to a 10 percent instant discount on transactions made using HDFC credit cards and Easy EMI. Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible for additional discounts. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products. You can also avail a fast delivery or same-day delivery option on select products and select locations. Interested customers can also check for a no-cost EMI option on eligible products, and there are exchange offers. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders also get an additional discount on payments. Further, you can check for coupon discounts. 

Lets us take a look at the top deals on home appliances in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. We've already compiled the best offers on 50-inch TVs and OnePlus smartphones.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Offers on ACs, Refrigerators and Other Home Appliances

Product Name

 List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Smart Split AC (CS/CU-SU18BKY3W) Rs. 54,9000 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
Samsung 9kg, 5-star, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL) Rs. 50,990 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Smart Inverter Split AC (AS-Q19YNZE1) Rs. 83,290 Rs. 48,490 Buy Now
Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5013AK/TL) Rs. 15,590 Rs. 14,450 Buy Now
Philips 1000 Series Airfryer 1000 series 6.2L NA130/00 Rs. 8,995 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now
Faber Coral 90cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean T-Shape Chimney Rs. 29,999 Rs. 17,090 Buy Now
Haier 596L 3Star 2 Door Side by Side Refrigerator (HES-690SS) Rs. 1,01,990 Rs. 59,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on ACs, Refrigerators and Other Home Appliances
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