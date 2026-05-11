Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is currently live in India
The sale includes additional benefits such as no-cost EMI
Amazon is also offering assured rewards for shoppers
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 started last week in India with discounts on a range of products. As always, smartphones and personal gadgets are the main highlight of the deal, but there are many jaw-dropping deals on air conditioners, refrigerators, and other home appliances. If you were busy during the past week, but there is still time for you to take advantage of the deals and get your hands on all the products from your wishlist. The e-commerce giant is also offering payment-based discounts for shoppers.
During the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Samsung is selling its five-star fully automatic front-load washing machine with 9kg capacity for Rs. 39,990, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 50,990. Panasonic 1.5 Ton three-star, Split AC is currently listed for Rs. 36,990, instead of the actual price of Rs. 54,000. Similarly, brands like LG, Philips and Faber are selling their latest home appliances at discounted rates.
In addition to platform-based discounts, customers can avail of up to a 10 percent instant discount on transactions made using HDFC credit cards and Easy EMI. Amazon Prime subscribers are eligible for additional discounts. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products. You can also avail a fast delivery or same-day delivery option on select products and select locations. Interested customers can also check for a no-cost EMI option on eligible products, and there are exchange offers. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders also get an additional discount on payments. Further, you can check for coupon discounts.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations.
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