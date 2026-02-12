Technology News
English Edition
HP Launches New DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage, DeskJet Ink Advantage All-in-One Printers in India: Price, Features

HP’s new DeskJet All-in-One lineup includes printers that support printing, scanning, and copying.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2026 17:22 IST
Photo Credit: HP

The series uses HP Thermal Inkjet technology

Highlights
  • HP DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage 5135 and 5185 will launch soon in India
  • Prices start at Rs. 6,999 for DeskJet Ink Advantage 2986 and 2989
  • HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4388 is priced at Rs. 7,999
HP has launched new DeskJet All-in-One printers in India for home users. There are six new models under the DeskJet, DeskJet Ink Advantage, and DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage series, targeting students, families, and professionals with everyday printing, scanning, and copying needs. The printers feature a simple plug-and-play setup and support dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for wireless printing. HP says they also come with self-healing connectivity that can automatically restore the connection if it is interrupted.

HP DeskJet All-in-One Printers Price in India

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2986 and DeskJet Ink Advantage 2989 are both priced at Rs. 6,999, while the HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4388 costs Rs. 7,999. These models are available through HP World stores and the HP online store.

The HP DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage 5135, DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage 5185, and the DeskJet 2931 will be available in India soon.

The printers come in a white base design with accent colour options such as Very Peri, Surf Blue, Machu Picchu, Warm Aroma, and Pimento.

HP DeskJet All-in-One Printers Features

HP's new DeskJet All-in-One lineup includes printers that support printing, scanning, and copying. The series uses HP Thermal Inkjet technology and offers manual duplex printing with driver support. All models come with a 60-sheet input tray, a flatbed CIS scanner with up to 1,200dpi optical resolution, and support scan formats such as JPEG, PDF, PNG, and TIFF.

The printers feature built-in dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) along with a USB 2.0 port for wired use. Mobile printing is supported through the HP app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, and Android print services. Print speeds go up to 7.5 pages per minute (black) and 5.5 pages per minute (colour) on most models. The printers also share a monthly duty cycle of up to 1,000 pages, use two cartridges (black and colour), and do not include fax support.

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2986, DeskJet Ink Advantage 2989, DeskJet Ink Advantage 4388 Features

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2986 and 2989 have a recommended monthly print volume of 50 to 100 pages. Meanwhile, the HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4388 is rated for higher usage, with a recommended volume of 100 to 300 pages per month.

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4388 also offers slightly higher black print speeds of up to 8.5 pages per minute and includes an automatic document feeder for multipage handling. These models are designed for small teams of up to three users.

HP DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage 5135, HP DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage 5185 Features

The HP DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage 5135 and 5185 are positioned as higher-yield models with the same core all-in-one functions. Both have a recommended monthly print volume of 50 to 100 pages. They support print resolutions up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi (black) and up to 4,800 x 1,200 dpi (colour), and ship with setup ink cartridges in the box.

HP DeskJet 2931 Features

The HP DeskJet 2931 is the base DeskJet model in the new lineup. It is rated for a recommended monthly print volume of 50 to 100 pages. It supports the same core connectivity and scanning features as the rest of the series and is compatible with Windows 10/11 and macOS Ventura, Sonoma, and Sequoia.

Comments

Further reading: HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2986, HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2989, HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4388, HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2986 Price in India, HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2989 Price in India, HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4388 Price in India, HP DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage 5135, HP DeskJet Ultra Ink Advantage 5185, HP DeskJet 2931, HP
Sucharita Ganguly
