HP Retains Top Spot as Indian PC Shipments Grow 7.1 Percent YoY in Q2 2024: Report

HP also managed to increase its year-over-year market share in India, according to an IDC report.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2024 17:12 IST
All three categories of desktop, notebook, and workstation reportedly saw growth in Q2 2024

Highlights
  • HP reportedly led the notebook category with a share of 34.4 percent
  • Lenovo reportedly took the second spot with growth in the SMB segment
  • In Q2 2024, the consumer PC segment grew by 11.2 percent YoY
HP retained its position at the top of the Indian PC market amidst an ongoing growth in shipments in the second quarter of 2024, as per a report. India has reportedly recorded a 7.1 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth in Q2 2024, noting an increase in shipment volume in all three categories — desktop, notebook, and workstation. The three categories grew 5.9 percent, 7.4 percent, and 12.4 percent YoY, respectively. The report highlighted that an increased demand in both online and offline channels resulted in the growth.

Indian PC Shipments Rose in Q2 2024

According to a report by market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), India's PC market noted a shipment of 3.39 million units in the second quarter of the ongoing year. This is 7.1 percent higher than the shipments in the same quarter last year. The report found that the Q2 2024 witnessed an increase in consumer demand by 11.2 percent, which required additional units to be fulfilled.

idc q2 2024 pc shipment IDC PC Shipment Q2 2024

Indian PC Shipments Q2 2024
Photo Credit: IDC

 

The demand was reportedly seen in both the online as well as the offline channels. The report also mentions that the e-commerce channel grew by a significant 22.4 percent YoY. The commercial segment noted a minor increase of 3.5 percent YoY, which was largely pushed by an increased demand in the small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) and large business segments. It witnessed a growth of 12.4 percent and 33.1 percent YoY, respectively.

HP retained the top spot in both commercial and consumer segments, capturing 33.5 percent and 29.7 percent of the market. The company also dominated the notebook category and clocked a market share of 34.4 percent. As per IDC, the growth was a result of increased demand for consumer notebooks and some key enterprise orders.

Lenovo and Dell Technologies consolidated the second and the third position in terms of market share. The former captured 17.5 percent of the market whereas the latter could only manage 14.8 percent share. Notably, Dell lost 0.5 percent share of the market compared to Q2 2023. IDC reports that Lenovo performed well in the SMB segment registering a growth of 16.5 percent YoY, while Dell mainly found growth in the consumer segment.

Further reading: India PC Shipments, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Asus
