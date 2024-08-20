Realme 13 5G series is set to launch in India next week, Realme confirmed in a tweet and media invite on Tuesday. While the brand has only mentioned the Realme 13 5G series, we can expect it to include the Realme 13 and Realme 13+, successors to the Realme 12 and Realme 12+, respectively. The upcoming phones in the number series are confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC.

The Chinese tech brand announced that it will launch the Realme 13 5G series in India on August 29. The launch event will begin at 12:00pm IST. Realme is dropping teasers through its X handle about the launch. Additionally, it has published a dedicated microsite on its website revealing the launch date. Interested customers can sign up to receive the latest updates about the launch.

Realme says the Realme 13 5G series will be the first phones to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset. This new chipset based on the 4nm process is claimed to have scored 7,50,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. It is said to offer robust performance with minimal power consumption and stable high-frame-rate gaming.

If we look at the teaser image shared by Realme, the Realme 13 5G series will come with a dual rear camera setup in green and gold colour options. The phones appear to have a circular-shaped camera setup — similar to what we saw on the the Realme 12 series. It will be available for purchase through Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Realme 13+ 5G, Realme 13 5G Specifications (Expected)

Realme 13+ 5G had earlier surfaced on China's TENAA website with model number RMX5002. As per the listing, the phone will ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and get a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen. It could be available in 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It is expected to feature a 16-megapixel front camera.

The vanilla Realme 13 5G will reportedly feature a 6.72-inch LTPS screen with full-HD+ resolution. It may be available in four RAM — 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, 16GB — and four storage — 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB —options. It is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It could carry a 4,880mAh battery.