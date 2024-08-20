Technology News
English Edition
  Google's Camera App Brings Manual Astrophotography Controls to Pixel Smartphones

Google's Camera App Brings Manual Astrophotography Controls to Pixel Smartphones

Taking photos in the astrophotography mode on Pixel devices could take up to four minutes, depending on the conditions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 August 2024 16:55 IST
Google's Camera App Brings Manual Astrophotography Controls to Pixel Smartphones

Google's Pixel Camera app features a dedicated astrophotography mode

Highlights
  • Pixel Camera app is reported to get the 9.5.118 update
  • The update is said to bring manual controls for the astrophotograhy mode
  • Users may also be able to sideload it via APK bundle
Google has issued an update for its Camera app on Pixel devices that brings changes to the astrophotography mode. Following the update, users can take advantage of manual controls when capturing images of celestial objects such as the Moon, stars and the night sky on their Pixel devices. This development comes a week after Google rolled out two exclusive features for Pixel smartphones that are aimed at enhancing accessibility.

Google Pixel Camera App Update

The update for the Pixel Camera app was first spotted by the Google News Telegram channel. It brings the app version to 9.5.118. Before the update, there was no way for users to manually toggle the astrophotography mode. Instead, it would automatically show up if the smartphone was placed on a stable, flat surface, or a tripod at night.

pixel camera gadgets 360 Pixel Camera App

Manual Astrophotography Controls in Pixel Camera App

However, Pixel users can now bring up the astrophotography mode manually. To turn it on, users should navigate to the Night Sight mode quick settings and toggle the astrophotography mode. Then, they must swipe through the Night Sight duration slider to find a new Astro option. Tapping the shutter is said to start a 5-second timer, giving users some time to place the smartphone on a stable surface. Alternatively, they can turn it off.

As per Google, taking photos in the astrophotography mode could take up to four minutes, depending on the conditions. The Pixel handset should also be stabilised until the image is captured for best results. The image processing may also reportedly take time based on the Pixel model and exposure length.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the update's availability on Pixel devices. Such app updates are usually introduced in a phased manner, meaning they may not reach all users at the same time. 

Further reading: Google Pixel, Google Pixel Camera, Pixel Camera, Pixel Camera App, Google Camera App
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google's Camera App Brings Manual Astrophotography Controls to Pixel Smartphones
