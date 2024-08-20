Google has issued an update for its Camera app on Pixel devices that brings changes to the astrophotography mode. Following the update, users can take advantage of manual controls when capturing images of celestial objects such as the Moon, stars and the night sky on their Pixel devices. This development comes a week after Google rolled out two exclusive features for Pixel smartphones that are aimed at enhancing accessibility.

The update for the Pixel Camera app was first spotted by the Google News Telegram channel. It brings the app version to 9.5.118. Before the update, there was no way for users to manually toggle the astrophotography mode. Instead, it would automatically show up if the smartphone was placed on a stable, flat surface, or a tripod at night.

Manual Astrophotography Controls in Pixel Camera App

However, Pixel users can now bring up the astrophotography mode manually. To turn it on, users should navigate to the Night Sight mode quick settings and toggle the astrophotography mode. Then, they must swipe through the Night Sight duration slider to find a new Astro option. Tapping the shutter is said to start a 5-second timer, giving users some time to place the smartphone on a stable surface. Alternatively, they can turn it off.

As per Google, taking photos in the astrophotography mode could take up to four minutes, depending on the conditions. The Pixel handset should also be stabilised until the image is captured for best results. The image processing may also reportedly take time based on the Pixel model and exposure length.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the update's availability on Pixel devices. Such app updates are usually introduced in a phased manner, meaning they may not reach all users at the same time.