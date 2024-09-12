Technology News
Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake CPUs With 120 Total TOPS Launched in India: Features

Devices powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors can be purchased in India starting September 24.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2024 19:13 IST
Photo Credit: Intel

Intel Lunar Lake processors are equipped with support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM

Highlights
  • Intel launched the Ultra Core 200V Lunar Lake series processors in India
  • The chipsets feature Lion Cove and Skymont cores
  • Intel says its new chips can deliver a total of up to 120 TOPS
Intel Core Ultra 200V series CPUs – dubbed Lunar Lake – were launched in India on Thursday, roughly eight days after their global debut. It is the second generation artificial intelligence (AI) enabled processors launched by the company, following the launch of Meteor Lake CPUs in December 2023. Coupled with several AI-accelerated features, the Intel Core Ultra 200V series is capable of delivering a total of 67 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Lunar Lake is the first processor from the company to have the Microsoft Copilot+ label.

Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake Series Availability in India

Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake series-powered laptops will be available for preorder at retail platforms such as Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales starting September 12. The devices can be purchased starting September 24.

This will include offerings from global manufacturers such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Samsung.

Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake Series Features

According to Intel, its new lineup of processors features the company's new Xe2 graphics architecture which claims to deliver 30 better performance when producing mobile graphics. The lineup includes nine new laptop processors equipped with eight CPU cores and up to eight GPU cores.

Its Intel Arc graphics processing unit (GPU) comprises eight second-generation Xe-cores, eight enhanced ray tracing units, support for up to three 4K monitors, and Intel Xe Matrix Extensions AI engines. Courtesy of these upgrades, it can deliver a performance of up to 67 TOPS. Intel says Lunar Lake CPUs boast 68 percent better graphics performance than Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset.

For its development, the chipmaker collaborated with independent software vendors (ISVs) and optimised over 500 AI models, enabling PCs powered by this chipset to make full use of its AI capabilities.

As per the company, out of the eight cores, four are Lion Cove performance cores, while the other four are Skymont efficiency cores. All processors are equipped with support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. In total, the new Core Ultra Series 2 processors offer a total of 120 TOPS across the CPU (5 TOPS), GPU (48 TOPS), and NPU (67 TOPS).

For connectivity, the chips support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 (with LE Audio) and Gigabit Ethernet connection. Laptops, PCs and other devices powered by Intel Lunar Lake can be equipped with up to three Thunderbolt 4 ports, six USB 2.0, and two USB 3.0 ports.

