Xiaomi 14T series will launch later this month, Xiaomi confirmed in a tweet on Thursday. While the company only mentioned the Xiaomi 14T series, we can expect it to include the vanilla Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro, successors to last year's Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro, respectively. Additionally, hands-on videos of these phones have leaked online showing the new flagships in greater detail. Both Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro are seen with Leica-branded triple rear cameras housed inside square-shaped camera islands. The Xiaomi 14T is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset.

The Xiaomi 14T series will be announced on September 26. The global launch event is scheduled to take place in Berlin, Germany, at 2:00pm GMT (7:30pm IST). Xiaomi has a countdown-timer set up on a dedicated landing page for the launch. The landing page confirms that the upcoming models will have Leica-tuned cameras.

To recall, the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro were also launched on the same date last year.

Additionally, as per a report by XiaomiTime, a TikTok user posted a hands-on review video of the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro. The video was taken down but the publication managed to post screenshots of the video to show the design. The vanilla model is seen in a black colour, while the Pro model is shown in a silver finish.

Both Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro seem to have the same design language as their predecessors, but there are slight tweaks in the camera arrangements. They appear to have a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit housed in square-shaped modules.

As per past leaks, Xiaomi 14T Pro's camera setup will include a 1/1.31-inch main camera with a Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The Xiaomi 14T series is tipped to come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 4,000nits peak brightness and 144Hz refresh rate. The vanilla model could get a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset under the hood, while the Pro model is likely to run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.