iPhone 17 Pro models are rumoured to get a new rear panel design, with the camera module being extended horizontally from one end to the other. Ever since the new elongated camera bar was reported, many have wondered if it was merely an aesthetic choice or had a purpose behind it. Some reports have claimed that the new design could indicate that Apple is tweaking the flash or the LiDAR; however, according to a tipster, the change may have been made to enhance the telephoto camera's optical zoom capability.

iPhone 17 Pro Models' Telephoto Camera Could Get 8x Optical Zoom

In his first YouTube video since the Apple lawsuit, FrontPageTech's Jon Prosser claimed that the unusually large empty space between the triangular camera layout on the left side and the flash and LiDAR sensor on the right side might have a technical purpose. He claimed, highlighting it is a speculation, that the Cupertino-based tech giant could be planning to fit a larger telephoto camera sensor in that space to increase the optical zoom from the existing 5x.

This speculation was also reported by MacRumors last month. Citing an anonymous tipster, the publication claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a new 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 8x optical zoom. The report also mentioned that the lens is movable, which allows for continuous optical zoom across different focal lengths.

The same report also claimed that the upcoming Pro models are also expected to get a new Pro Camera app that will allow users to have more control when capturing photos and videos. It is unclear if the non-Pro models will get access to the app. Additionally, whether it will be an entirely new app or an updated Final Cut Camera app is also not known at this time.

Separately, a 9to5Mac report claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro Max model could feature an anti-reflective display, similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is also said to be backed by a larger battery and a 24-Megapixel TrueDepth front-facing camera.