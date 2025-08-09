Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 17 Pro Models’ Rumoured Redesigned Module Tipped to Boost Telephoto Camera’s Optical Zoom

iPhone 17 Pro Models’ Rumoured Redesigned Module Tipped to Boost Telephoto Camera’s Optical Zoom

As per a tipster, the extended camera module in the iPhone 17 Pro models could house a larger telephoto camera sensor.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 August 2025 14:16 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Models’ Rumoured Redesigned Module Tipped to Boost Telephoto Camera’s Optical Zoom

Photo Credit: X/@MajinBuOfficial

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max offer up to 5x optical zoom

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro could launch on September 9 alongside other models
  • It may get a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 8x optical zoom
  • The smartphone is expected to be powered by an A19 Pro chipset
Advertisement

iPhone 17 Pro models are rumoured to get a new rear panel design, with the camera module being extended horizontally from one end to the other. Ever since the new elongated camera bar was reported, many have wondered if it was merely an aesthetic choice or had a purpose behind it. Some reports have claimed that the new design could indicate that Apple is tweaking the flash or the LiDAR; however, according to a tipster, the change may have been made to enhance the telephoto camera's optical zoom capability.

iPhone 17 Pro Models' Telephoto Camera Could Get 8x Optical Zoom

In his first YouTube video since the Apple lawsuit, FrontPageTech's Jon Prosser claimed that the unusually large empty space between the triangular camera layout on the left side and the flash and LiDAR sensor on the right side might have a technical purpose. He claimed, highlighting it is a speculation, that the Cupertino-based tech giant could be planning to fit a larger telephoto camera sensor in that space to increase the optical zoom from the existing 5x.

This speculation was also reported by MacRumors last month. Citing an anonymous tipster, the publication claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a new 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 8x optical zoom. The report also mentioned that the lens is movable, which allows for continuous optical zoom across different focal lengths.

The same report also claimed that the upcoming Pro models are also expected to get a new Pro Camera app that will allow users to have more control when capturing photos and videos. It is unclear if the non-Pro models will get access to the app. Additionally, whether it will be an entirely new app or an updated Final Cut Camera app is also not known at this time.

Separately, a 9to5Mac report claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro Max model could feature an anti-reflective display, similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is also said to be backed by a larger battery and a 24-Megapixel TrueDepth front-facing camera.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 17, iPhone, Apple
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Reportedly Offer Faster Performance With Upgraded RAM

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Models’ Rumoured Redesigned Module Tipped to Boost Telephoto Camera’s Optical Zoom
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Be Faster With This One Key Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Support for Motion Photos With Audio
  2. Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Variant Can Reportedly Launch Soon
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Models’ Rumoured Redesigned Module Tipped to Boost Telephoto Camera’s Optical Zoom
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Reportedly Offer Faster Performance With Upgraded RAM
  5. ChatGPT Users Find GPT-5 to Be Worse Than Older GPT-4o, Sam Altman Promises Fix
  6. James Webb Telescope Detects Potential Gas Giant Exoplanet Just 4 Light-Years Away
  7. Earliest Known Black Hole Found Just 500 Million Years After the Big Bang
  8. Yaadhum Ariyaan Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About This Thriller Movie
  9. Platonic Season 2 Now Streaming on AppleTV+: Know Everything about Cast, Crew, Plot and more
  10. Apple Intelligence’s ChatGPT Integration to Reportedly Get Support for GPT-5 Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »