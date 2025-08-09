Technology News
Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Variant Can Reportedly Launch Soon

Realme 15 Pro’s Game of Thrones Limited Edition variant was reportedly spotted at Malaysia’s SIRIM certification platform.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 August 2025 15:25 IST
Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Variant Can Reportedly Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 15 Pro’s special variant reportedly has the same specifications as the regular version

Highlights
  • The Game of Thrones variant could be launched globally
  • Official details of this variant are yet to be revealed by the company
  • Realme 15 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
Realme 15 Pro made its debut last month alongside the Realme 15 base model. Now, as per a report, the company is working on a Game of Thrones variant of the device. This limited edition version was reportedly spotted on a certification platform's listings, hinting that it can soon be launched. This limited edition smartphone is said not to offer any enhanced or different specifications, and any inclusions are likely purely aesthetic. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to officially announce the details around this device.

Realme 15 Pro Gets a Game of Thrones Makeover

According to an Xpertpick report, a smartphone with the name “Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones L.E.” was recently spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification platform. The listing also mentioned the model number RMX5101, which is the same model number as the regular version. This has led to the belief that the special edition device does not bring any hardware changes. It has reportedly been approved to launch in Malaysia. It is unclear whether the phone will also launch in other markets.

The report speculates that the Game of Thrones version of Realme 15 Pro could arrive with a custom-themed design, unique user interface elements, collectables and stickers, and a limited-edition box inspired by the series. None of this has been confirmed by the smartphone maker. But it does appear that no specification upgrades will be provided with this smartphone.

Notably, the Realme 15 Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 in-built storage. Out of the box, the handset comes with Android 15-based Realme UI 6 operating system.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 15 Pro 5G sports a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens on the rear panel. On the front, it gets a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 80W wired fast charging.

Further reading: Realme 15 Pro, Realme 15, Realme, Android, Game of Thrones
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 17 Pro Models’ Rumoured Redesigned Module Tipped to Boost Telephoto Camera’s Optical Zoom

