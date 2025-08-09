Realme 15 Pro made its debut last month alongside the Realme 15 base model. Now, as per a report, the company is working on a Game of Thrones variant of the device. This limited edition version was reportedly spotted on a certification platform's listings, hinting that it can soon be launched. This limited edition smartphone is said not to offer any enhanced or different specifications, and any inclusions are likely purely aesthetic. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to officially announce the details around this device.

Realme 15 Pro Gets a Game of Thrones Makeover

According to an Xpertpick report, a smartphone with the name “Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones L.E.” was recently spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification platform. The listing also mentioned the model number RMX5101, which is the same model number as the regular version. This has led to the belief that the special edition device does not bring any hardware changes. It has reportedly been approved to launch in Malaysia. It is unclear whether the phone will also launch in other markets.

The report speculates that the Game of Thrones version of Realme 15 Pro could arrive with a custom-themed design, unique user interface elements, collectables and stickers, and a limited-edition box inspired by the series. None of this has been confirmed by the smartphone maker. But it does appear that no specification upgrades will be provided with this smartphone.

Notably, the Realme 15 Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 in-built storage. Out of the box, the handset comes with Android 15-based Realme UI 6 operating system.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 15 Pro 5G sports a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens on the rear panel. On the front, it gets a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 80W wired fast charging.