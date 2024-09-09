Honor introduced the MagicBook Art 14 globally last week at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA Berlin) 2024. At the same event, the company unveiled the Honor MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon. Initially, the MagicBook Art 14 laptop was launched in China with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs. The latest version is powered by Snapdragon X Elite chipsets, which enables several on-device AI features. Most specifications of the newer MagicBook Art 14 laptop remain the same as the existing model.

The company confirmed that the Snapdragon variant of the MagicBook Art 14 will soon be available for purchase in select European countries such as Germany, France, and Italy. The price or exact timeline for availability has not yet been revealed. Honor also did not confirm if the MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon will launch in China or other regions.

Honor MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon Features

The Honor MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon version, as the name suggests, is powered by Snapdragon X Elite chipsets. The laptop comes with support for Honor MagicRing that allows multiple devices that use same Honor account to connect automatically. For instance, the same set of keyboard and mouse can be simultaneously used across connected devices. With this feature, users can receive calls and notifications on connected devices or use the camera of a paired smartphone as a PC webcam, the company claims.

The on-device AI features of the Honor MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon includes the Honor AI Agent. The company says that this is an always-on personal assistant which uses "language analysis and UI awareness technology" to learn from users' habits and device environment to "intelligently make decisions across various apps and services." Honor is said to have demonstrated "how to find and cancel unwanted app subscriptions across different apps" using voice commands at the IFA 2024 event, where the laptop was unveiled.

Another AI feature the company says the Honor MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon gets is AI Deepfake Detection. The technology is said to use many complex algorithms to help users "accurately identify manipulated content, distinguishing between genuine media and deceptive alterations." Notably, this technology was first showcased by Honor at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2024 in June.

The Honor MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon is confirmed to sport a 14.6-inch FullView touch display with a 3.1K resolution. The laptop measures 1cm (10mm) in thickness and weighs 1kg. Other features are expected to be the same as the Intel version, which starts at CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 89,800) in China.