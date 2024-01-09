Technology News
Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Reno 11 to Debut With Android 14-Based ColorOS 14 in India, Will Get 3 OS Upgrades

Oppo Reno 11 series will launch in India on January 12 and will be sold via Flipkart.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2024 14:45 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

ColorOS 14 was introduced in November last year

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 11 series boasts 6.70-inch full-HD+ OLED curved displays
  • Indian variant of Oppo Reno 11 is said to run on Dimensity 7050 SoC
  • Upcoming smartphones should get up to Android 17
Oppo Reno 11 Pro and Oppo Reno 11 will go official in India on January 12. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 11 series will run on Android-14 based ColorOS 14 in the country. Additionally, Oppo has promised three generations of Android updates and up to four years of security updates for the latest flagship handsets. The Oppo Reno 11 series was launched in China in November last year. The Indian version of Oppo Reno 11 is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while the Pro model could get a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Through a press release on Tuesday, Oppo announced that both Oppo Reno 11 Pro and Reno 11 will ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 out of the box in India. The flagship handsets are confirmed to receive three major Android version upgrades and four years of security updates. This means the upcoming smartphones should get up to Android 17.

ColorOS 14, Oppo's new custom skin, was introduced in November last year ahead of the debut of the Reno 11 series in China. The latest ColorOS version based on Android 14 has an Aquamorphic design with new sound effects, colour systems, and interactions, and includes a Trinity Engine to improve RAM and storage management. It has several AI-powered features and new privacy functionalities. It offers an AI-powered Smart Touch, updated File Dock, Smart Image Matting feature, and Smart Charging among others.

Oppo Reno 11 series will launch in India on January 12 and will be sold via Flipkart. The Indian variants of Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro are said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, respectively. The Chinese version of the vanilla model has MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset under the hood, whereas the Pro model is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Oppo Reno 11 series boasts 6.70-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) OLED curved displays with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. They have a triple rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. Both phones have 32-megapixel shooters for selfies and video chats. There is a 4,700mAh battery on the Reno 11 Pro with 80W Super Flash Charge support. The Oppo Reno 11 houses a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W Super Flash Charge.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Series, Oppo, ColorOS 14, Android 14
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
MSI Claw A1M With Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip, 7-Inch Screen Launched at CES 2024; to Rival Steam Deck, ROG Ally

