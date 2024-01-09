Oppo Reno 11 Pro and Oppo Reno 11 will go official in India on January 12. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 11 series will run on Android-14 based ColorOS 14 in the country. Additionally, Oppo has promised three generations of Android updates and up to four years of security updates for the latest flagship handsets. The Oppo Reno 11 series was launched in China in November last year. The Indian version of Oppo Reno 11 is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while the Pro model could get a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Through a press release on Tuesday, Oppo announced that both Oppo Reno 11 Pro and Reno 11 will ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 out of the box in India. The flagship handsets are confirmed to receive three major Android version upgrades and four years of security updates. This means the upcoming smartphones should get up to Android 17.

ColorOS 14, Oppo's new custom skin, was introduced in November last year ahead of the debut of the Reno 11 series in China. The latest ColorOS version based on Android 14 has an Aquamorphic design with new sound effects, colour systems, and interactions, and includes a Trinity Engine to improve RAM and storage management. It has several AI-powered features and new privacy functionalities. It offers an AI-powered Smart Touch, updated File Dock, Smart Image Matting feature, and Smart Charging among others.

Oppo Reno 11 series will launch in India on January 12 and will be sold via Flipkart. The Indian variants of Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro are said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, respectively. The Chinese version of the vanilla model has MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset under the hood, whereas the Pro model is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Oppo Reno 11 series boasts 6.70-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) OLED curved displays with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. They have a triple rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. Both phones have 32-megapixel shooters for selfies and video chats. There is a 4,700mAh battery on the Reno 11 Pro with 80W Super Flash Charge support. The Oppo Reno 11 houses a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W Super Flash Charge.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.