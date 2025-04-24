Technology News
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) With Intel Raptor Lake H or AMD HawkPoint Processor Launched in India

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) With Intel Raptor Lake H or AMD HawkPoint Processor Launched in India

The laptop gets MIL-STD 810H US military standard durability.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 April 2025 10:06 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is offered in three screen size options

Highlights
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) comes with WUXGA IPS screens
  • The laptop gets DDR5 RAM, dual SSD slots, and a USB-C port
  • It packs up to a 60Wh battery with Rapid Charge Boost feature
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) was launched in India on Wednesday. The laptop has been updated with a new design and comes with an optional meta chassis. It is powered by either Intel Raptor Lake H or AMD HawkPoint processors, complemented by dual SSD slots and DDR5 RAM. Available in three screen sizes, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) is said to have WUXGA IPS panels. It packs up to a 60Wh battery and gets MIL-STD 810H US military standard durability.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) Price in India

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) price in India starts at Rs. 63,790. The laptop will soon be available for purchase via the official brand website, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, e-commerce platforms, and other offline retail partners.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) Specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) is offered in three screen size options — 14-inch, 15.3-inch, and 16-inch. All variants get multiple WUXGA IPS panel options with a 16:10 aspect ratio and over 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. As per the company, the laptop is available in an optional metal chassis too. It gets MIL-STD 810H US military standard durability.

Lenovo says the IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) can be configured with either Intel Raptor Lake H or AMD HawkPoint processors with up to 25W Thermal Design Power (TDP). It is said to leverage Smart Power optimisation technology to deliver a balance between multitasking and performance. The laptop is equipped with DDR5 RAM and gets dual SSD slots for extended storage. For connectivity, it has a USB Type-C port.

There's also a Full HD and IR camera with Windows Hello support, a privacy shutter, and dual microphone array on the laptop. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) packs up to a 60Wh battery with support for Rapid Charge Boost which is claimed to drastically reduce the charging times. The laptop is said to measure 16.95mm in thickness. 

Further reading: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025), Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) Specifications, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) Price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
