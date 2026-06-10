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Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processor, 16GB RAM: Price, Features

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 runs on Windows 11 and features Copilot+ PC capabilities.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 June 2026 14:42 IST
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processor, 16GB RAM: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 is available in a Luna Grey colourway

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Highlights
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 comes in 14-inch or 15-inch display sizes
  • Prices for the laptop in India starts at Rs. 1,09,990
  • The laptop offers MIL-STD-810H durability certification
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The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest addition to the company's thin-and-light PC lineup. Aimed at students, professionals, and families, the laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor with Copilot+ capabilities. It is available in 14-inch and 15-inch display size options and runs Windows 11. The laptop also supports Lenovo's AI-powered software features and productivity tools. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 packs a 60Wh battery.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 in India starts at Rs. 1,09,990. The laptop is available for purchase via Lenovo's official website, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline retail outlets across the country. Lenovo will offer Custom-to-Order (CTO) options via its website, allowing customers to configure the laptop based on their requirements.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 is available in a Luna Grey colourway.

As part of the launch offers, the company is offering up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 10,000, and an exchange bonus top-up of up to Rs. 10,000. Apart from this, it comes bundled with a one-year Perplexity Pro subscription, worth Rs. 20,000, for Rs. 999.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 Features, Specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 comes in 14-inch and 15-inch display options. Both panels offer a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 400 nits peak brightness. The brand claims the displays offer an active area ratio of 90 percent, courtesy of slim bezels. It is also TUV-certified for low blue light emissions.

Under the hood, the Lenovo laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor and is a certified Copilot+ PC. For graphics, it ships with Intel Arc graphics, along with 16GB of memory and up to 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 ships with Windows 11. The laptop features a keyboard with 1.3mm key travel and is offered with an optional backlit keyboard. It also gets an FHD IR camera with a privacy shutter for video calls and Windows Hello facial authentication.

Lenovo says the IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 has Copilot+ PC capabilities such as AI-powered assistance, intelligent search, real-time translation features, and productivity tools integrated into Windows. It also comes bundled with Lenovo Smart features for performance optimisation, enhanced security, and simplified device management.

Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery support, HDMI 1.4, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 packs a 60Wh battery and supports the Rapid Charge Boost feature. The company claims users can get up to two hours of usage with just 15 minutes of charging. It also carries ENERGY STAR 9.0 certification, EPEAT Gold registration, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification.

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Further reading: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 Price in India, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 Specifications, Lenovo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processor, 16GB RAM: Price, Features
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