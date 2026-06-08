Apple has announced macOS 27 Golden Gate, the next major version of its operating system for Mac computers, at WWDC 2026 alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27. The update succeeds macOS Tahoe 26, which introduced the Liquid Glass design language and several productivity-focused features. With macOS 27, Apple is focusing on artificial intelligence capabilities, a revamped Siri experience, and performance improvements across the platform. The release also marks the end of major operating system upgrades for Intel-based Macs, following Apple's earlier announcement that macOS Tahoe would be the final major macOS release for those devices.

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