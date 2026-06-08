macOS 27 focuses on AI features and better performance
Apple introduces a revamped Siri experience with macOS 27
Apple enhances Macs with new AI tools in macOS 27
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Apple has announced macOS 27 Golden Gate, the next major version of its operating system for Mac computers, at WWDC 2026 alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27. The update succeeds macOS Tahoe 26, which introduced the Liquid Glass design language and several productivity-focused features. With macOS 27, Apple is focusing on artificial intelligence capabilities, a revamped Siri experience, and performance improvements across the platform. The release also marks the end of major operating system upgrades for Intel-based Macs, following Apple's earlier announcement that macOS Tahoe would be the final major macOS release for those devices.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
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