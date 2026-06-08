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WWDC 2026: Apple Launches macOS 27 Golden Gate With Major Siri Redesign and New AI Tools

With macOS 27, Apple is focusing on artificial intelligence capabilities and a revamped Siri experience.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 June 2026 23:04 IST
WWDC 2026: Apple Launches macOS 27 Golden Gate With Major Siri Redesign and New AI Tools

Photo Credit: Apple

The update succeeds macOS Tahoe 26, which introduced the Liquid Glass design language

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Highlights
  • macOS 27 focuses on AI features and better performance
  • Apple introduces a revamped Siri experience with macOS 27
  • Apple enhances Macs with new AI tools in macOS 27
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Apple has announced macOS 27 Golden Gate, the next major version of its operating system for Mac computers, at WWDC 2026 alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27. The update succeeds macOS Tahoe 26, which introduced the Liquid Glass design language and several productivity-focused features. With macOS 27, Apple is focusing on artificial intelligence capabilities, a revamped Siri experience, and performance improvements across the platform. The release also marks the end of major operating system upgrades for Intel-based Macs, following Apple's earlier announcement that macOS Tahoe would be the final major macOS release for those devices.

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Further reading: macOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, macOS, Apple, Siri
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Apple Unveils iOS 27 at WWDC 2026: Revamped Siri AI App, Faster Performance and Liquid Glass Upgrades

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WWDC 2026: Apple Launches macOS 27 Golden Gate With Major Siri Redesign and New AI Tools
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