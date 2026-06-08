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Microsoft Reportedly Working on Shared Audio Feature on Windows 11 Alongside Tweaked Widgets

Microsoft is also said to be continuing work on migrating parts of the Windows 11 interface to a newer WinUI-based architecture.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 June 2026 17:08 IST
Microsoft Reportedly Working on Shared Audio Feature on Windows 11 Alongside Tweaked Widgets

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 11 may receive a quieter Widgets experience

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Highlights
  • Microsoft is working on Start menu performance improvements
  • New taskbar customisation options are currently in testing
  • Windows 11 could gain Shared Audio for two Bluetooth headsets
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Microsoft is reportedly preparing several quality-of-life improvements for Windows 11, including wider availability of Shared Audio, changes to the Widgets experience, and performance upgrades for the Start menu. Some of these features are already rolling out through recent Windows 11 updates, while others are still in testing. The developments come as Microsoft continues work on broader Start menu and taskbar enhancements aimed at improving personalisation, usability, and overall responsiveness across the operating system.

Microsoft Expands Windows 11 Personalisation With New Features

According to a report by Windows Latest, one notable addition is Shared Audio, a feature that allows two pairs of Bluetooth LE Audio-compatible headphones to listen to audio from the same Windows 11 PC simultaneously. The feature is reportedly rolling out gradually to devices running the May 2026 optional update and includes controls for managing individual audio streams and volume levels.

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The publication also reports that Microsoft is working to make the Widgets experience less intrusive. Future updates are expected to disable the MSN news feed by default, separate widgets from news content, and turn off the Widgets board's hover behaviour out of the box. Microsoft is also reportedly reducing taskbar widget alerts and notification badges that can draw users back to the feed.

Microsoft is also said to be continuing work on migrating parts of the Windows 11 interface to a newer WinUI-based architecture. The effort is expected to improve responsiveness and address some of the performance complaints that have followed Windows 11 since launch.

Separately, the company recently disclosed plans to give users greater control over taskbar placement and sizing, with new personalisation options currently being tested through the Windows Insider programme.

Microsoft also outlined several new Start menu personalisation tools, including more granular layout controls, adjustable menu sizing, and privacy-focused settings for users who frequently share their screens. The company said these changes are intended to make it easier for users to tailor the Start menu to their preferences.

The company further indicated that the area currently labelled Recommended will receive changes intended to better reflect recently accessed content, as well as refinements to how files are surfaced in the menu. Microsoft said the updates form part of its wider effort to improve everyday Windows experiences.

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Further reading: Windows 11, Windows, Microsoft, Windows 11 Upgrades
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Microsoft Reportedly Working on Shared Audio Feature on Windows 11 Alongside Tweaked Widgets
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