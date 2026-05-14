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Forza Horizon 6 Launch: Release Timings, Price, Ratings and Everything You Need to Know

Forza Horizon 6 will be available in early access from May 15 for users who pre-ordered the Premium edition.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 May 2026 19:45 IST
Forza Horizon 6 Launch: Release Timings, Price, Ratings and Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Playground Games

Forza Horizon 6 launches on May 19

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Highlights
  • Forza Horizon 6 leaked on PC earlier this week
  • The open-world racing title is set in Japan
  • Forza Horizon 6 early access begins May 15 at 12.01am ET
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Forza Horizon 6 is almost here, with early access for the open-world racing title beginning May 15. The game will launch globally on May 19 across PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Game Pass. Ahead of early access going live, developer Playground Games has revealed global release timings for Forza Horizon 6.

Forza Horizon 6 Release Timings

Early access for the hotly anticipated racing title will begin on May 15 at 12:01am ET on Steam. On Xbox platforms (Xbox Series S/X consoles and the Xbox app on PC), Forza Horizon 6 early access will start on May 15 at 12.01am local time in respective player region. In India, that will be May 15 at 12.01am IST.

Early access is only available to players who pre-ordered the Premium edition of the game. For all other users, Forza Horizon 6 will launch on May 19 at 12.01am ET on Steam and 12.01am local time on Xbox platforms.

Forza Horizon 6 Editions and Pricing

Forza Horizon 6 is available in Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Editions priced at $69.99, $99.99, and $119.99 respectively. In India, the three editions are priced Rs. 5,499, Rs, 7,999, and Rs. 9,699. Bear in mind, Forza Horizon 6 will not adhere to regional pricing in India.

The game will also be available day one on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Playground Games has confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 is coming to PS5 later this year, though the studio has not announced a release date for the platform yet.

Forza Horizon Review Scores

Review embargo for Forza Horizon 6 ended on May 14. The open world racer has received overwhelmingly positive reviews. On Metacritic, Forza Horizon 6 is sitting at an overall score of 92 based on 62 critic reviews, while on OpenCritic, the game's average rating is 91 based on 74 critic reviews. Forza Horizon 6 is now the highest-rated game of 2026.

Forza Horizon 6 PC game files leaked earlier this week via Steam, with several users accessing the game before launch. A playable build of the game was uploaded to piracy forums following the leak.

In a post on X this week, Playground Games acknowledged the leak and said it was taking strict action against players who accessed the game early. The studio is handing out franchise-wide and hardware bans to users who played the leaked build of the game online.

Forza Horizon 6 is set in Japan and features the largest open-world map in the series' history.

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Further reading: Forza Horizon 6, Forza Horizon 6 Review, Forza Horizon, Forza Horizon 6 Launch Timings, Playground Games, Xbox, Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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