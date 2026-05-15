Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Reportedly Rolling Out Magic Cue Inspired Contextual Suggestions Feature on Android

Google Reportedly Rolling Out Magic Cue-Inspired Contextual Suggestions Feature on Android

While Magic Cue limited to Google’s devices, Contextual Suggestions could be offered to a wide range of Android devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 May 2026 09:52 IST
Google Reportedly Rolling Out Magic Cue-Inspired Contextual Suggestions Feature on Android

Photo Credit: Google

Google introduced the Magic Cue feature with the Pixel 10 series

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The feature reportedly offers AI recommendations based on daily routines
  • Users spotted the feature on stable Android 16 build
  • Data is said to remain encrypted on-device to ensure user privacy
Advertisement

Google is said to have begun rolling out a new feature on Android that provides AI-generated recommendations based on the users' daily routine. As per a report, it is called Contextual Suggestions and functions as a lighter version of Magic Cue, the AI-powered predictive assistant that is exclusive to Pixel devices. While it was not officially announced during The Android Show, the report mentions that Contextual Suggestions is appearing for some users on stable Android 16 builds.

Contextual Suggestions on Android

According to an Android Authority report, Contextual Suggestions uses AI to analyse user habits and recommend relevant actions before users manually search for them. For example, it may automatically bring up an airline boarding pass when a user arrives at the airport or suggest opening a music app upon reaching the gym. It was spotted on a Pixel 10 running a stable version of Android 16.

VoltGoogle Discussion
Explore More...

The feature was reportedly first discovered in development back in December last year. It is believed to be a toned-down version of Google's Magic Cue. While Magic Cue was introduced with the Pixel 10 lineup in 2025 and is limited to Google's devices, Contextual Suggestions could be offered to a wide range of Android devices.

The report mentions that it is described within Android settings as offering “suggestions from your apps and services based on your routine activities and locations.” It reportedly accumulates signals from multiple apps instead of depending on isolated app-based suggestions. As per the report, this makes it more advanced than Android's existing App Actions functionality.

Google, however, has not officially announced anything about the feature, including which AI model it is powered by. The report claims that user information used by Contextual Suggestions remains encrypted on-device. The tech giant also reportedly does not share this data with third-party apps.

Those who have access to the feature can reportedly access it by navigating to Settings > Google Services > All Services > Others. Pixel users can also find it under the profile section within Settings.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Magic Cue, Pixel, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple-OpenAI Partnership Reportedly Strained Over ChatGPT Integration Across iPhone, Mac

Related Stories

Google Reportedly Rolling Out Magic Cue-Inspired Contextual Suggestions Feature on Android
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Review: Sleek, Light, and Bright!
  2. New Leak Suggests the Samsung Galaxy M47 May Feature This Snapdragon Chip
  3. Retailer Listing Suggests Garmin's Screenless Fitness Tracker is Coming Soon
  4. Oppo Find X9s Price in India, Features Leaked as Launch Draws Close
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M47 With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chipset Reportedly Listed on Geekbench
  2. Vivo V80, Vivo S2 Reportedly Visit GSMA Database, Hinting at Imminent Launch in China
  3. Redmi K100 Series May Launch in Q3 2026, Ahead of Anticipated Xiaomi 18 Series Debut
  4. Kraken Follows Kelp DAO, Switches From LayerZero to Chainlink CCIP
  5. Anthropic Reverses Decision on Third-Party Agentic Tools, Allows OpenClaw Usage in Claude Plans
  6. East of Eden OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Series?
  7. Arc Raiders Surpasses 16 Million Copies Sold as Embark Studios Announces Next Major Update
  8. Oppo Find X9s Price in India, Detailed Specifications Leaked as Launch Draws Close
  9. Google Said to Be Working on New AI Agent Called Gemini Spark That Could Launch at Google I/O 2026
  10. Thimmarajupalli TV Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch the Telugu Rural Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »