Google is said to have begun rolling out a new feature on Android that provides AI-generated recommendations based on the users' daily routine. As per a report, it is called Contextual Suggestions and functions as a lighter version of Magic Cue, the AI-powered predictive assistant that is exclusive to Pixel devices. While it was not officially announced during The Android Show, the report mentions that Contextual Suggestions is appearing for some users on stable Android 16 builds.

Contextual Suggestions on Android

According to an Android Authority report, Contextual Suggestions uses AI to analyse user habits and recommend relevant actions before users manually search for them. For example, it may automatically bring up an airline boarding pass when a user arrives at the airport or suggest opening a music app upon reaching the gym. It was spotted on a Pixel 10 running a stable version of Android 16.

The feature was reportedly first discovered in development back in December last year. It is believed to be a toned-down version of Google's Magic Cue. While Magic Cue was introduced with the Pixel 10 lineup in 2025 and is limited to Google's devices, Contextual Suggestions could be offered to a wide range of Android devices.

The report mentions that it is described within Android settings as offering “suggestions from your apps and services based on your routine activities and locations.” It reportedly accumulates signals from multiple apps instead of depending on isolated app-based suggestions. As per the report, this makes it more advanced than Android's existing App Actions functionality.

Google, however, has not officially announced anything about the feature, including which AI model it is powered by. The report claims that user information used by Contextual Suggestions remains encrypted on-device. The tech giant also reportedly does not share this data with third-party apps.

Those who have access to the feature can reportedly access it by navigating to Settings > Google Services > All Services > Others. Pixel users can also find it under the profile section within Settings.