Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) is all set to launch on May 19. Ahead of the official launch, Lenovo has started taking pre-orders for the upcoming gaming-focused smartphone. The company has also revealed colour options and some of its main specifications. The Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) is confirmed to come with a Q10 AMOLED LTPO display with 3K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. It will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and an 8,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) Specifications Teased

The company has posted several teasers on Weibo revealing the specifications of the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026). The company is also accepting pre-reservations for the phone through the Lenovo website in China. The pre-order listing shows that the phone will be offered in Carbon Black and Soul White (translated from Chinese) colour options. The sale will begin on May 19.

As per the official teasers, the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset alongside LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. For thermal management during intense gaming hours, the handset will have a 5,500 mm sq vapour chamber featuring 10W high thermal conductivity gel and 12W liquid metal.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) is teased to come with a BOE Q10 AMOLED LTPO display with 509ppi pixel density, Dolby Vision support and 3K resolution. The display will have 100 percent coverage of P3 screen-level colour gamut, 144Hz dynamic refresh rate and Always On display feature. Further, the panel is touted to deliver 7,000 nits peak brightness and is claimed to have certification for SGS eye protection and low blue light emission.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) is confirmed to feature an 8,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to two days of playback time and up to 19.3 hours of gaming time on a single charge. The handset is further confirmed to ship with several AI features and dual eSIM support.

For optics, the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) will have a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 1/1.56-inch sensor with f/1.8 Aperture alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide macro camera and a 2-in-1 Sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone will have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset will have an IP66, IP68, and IP69 rated build for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.