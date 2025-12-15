Technology News
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 12.1-Inch Display, 10,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus price starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 December 2025 18:56 IST
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 12.1-Inch Display, 10,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus comes with the Tab Pen stylus in the box

Highlights
  • The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 30,999
  • Lenovo Idea Tab Plus goes on sale starting December 22
  • It is available in a single Luna Gray colour option
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus was launched in India on Monday. The tablet joins the Lenovo Idea Tab, which was launched in the country in August, as the premium model. The device is available in two memory variants, with the base model offering 8GB of RAM and the more expensive variant bringing 12GB of RAM. Both devices are paired with 256GB of onboard storage and are equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. Interestingly, in global markets, the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus was introduced in September.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Price in India

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant with Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as the variant with 5G connectivity. The tablet with 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage configuration and Wi-Fi connectivity is priced at Rs. 30,999. All the models come with the Tab Pen stylus in the box.

The device is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale starting December 22 via Lenovo's website and Amazon. It is available in a single Luna Grey colour option.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Specifications

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus features a 12.1-inch LCD screen with 2.5K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display has 800 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the tablet is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 15 out of the box.

Coming to optics, the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus sports a single rear 13-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. On connectivity, the Wi-Fi-only variants support 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi standards, and the LTE model offers 5G connectivity. It also supports Bluetooth 5.2.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is backed by a 10,200mAh Li-ion battery, alongwith support for 45W wired charging. It weighs 540g. The tablet also comes with features such as Lenovo NotePad, Circle to Search, Gemini, and support for the Tab Pen stylus.

Comments

Further reading: Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, Lenovo Idea Tab Plus price in India, Lenovo Idea Tab Plus specifications, Lenovo
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

