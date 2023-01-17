Technology News
Lenovo Yoga 9i sports a 14-inch OLED PureSight touchscreen with up to 4K resolution.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 January 2023 11:24 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga 9i gets a 360-degree rotating soundbar with four Bowers & Wilkins speakers

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga 9i gets up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 1TB SSD storage
  • It features an edge-to-edge keyboard with a glass touchpad
  • The Lenovo Yoga 9i includes the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 in the box

Lenovo has refreshed the Yoga 9i series of convertible laptops with a new model. The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 launched in India on Monday. It is an Intel Evo-certified laptop for providing a premium mobile experience, the company says. This sleek two-in-one laptop features a 14-inch OLED PureSight touchscreen with up to 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, it packs a 13th Intel Core i7 processor. The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 can be used in four modes — laptop, stand, tent, or tablet.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 price in India, availability

The new Lenovo Yoga 9i model has a starting price of Rs. 1,74,990 in India. It is currently available to pre-order from the official Lenovo site. Customers will be able to get their hands on this two-in-one Lenovo laptop starting from January 29 at Lenovo Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma, and Reliance. The laptop is available in two different colour variants — Storm Grey and Oatmeal.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 specifications, features

The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 models will come with up to Windows 11 Pro onboard. This convertible laptop sports a 14-inch OLED PureSight touchscreen with up to 4K (3,840x2,400 pixels) resolution. The display also comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, and Dolby Vision support. The Lenovo Precision Pen 2 is also included in the box. The latest Lenovo Yoga 9i model is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, along with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

It gets a 2-megapixel full-HD and infrared webcam with smart facial recognition technology. There is a 360-degree rotating soundbar powered by four Bowers & Wilkins speakers and featuring Dolby Atmos support. The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 gets an edge-to-edge keyboard with a glass touchpad.

This laptop comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Its high-capacity 75Wh battery is said to provide up to 14 hours of full-HD playback support. In addition, its Rapid Charge Boost fast charging is said to add two hours of additional backup with 15 minutes of charging.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. It features two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB Type-A Gen 3.2 port, and a 3.55mm headphone/ mic combo jack. The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 measures 15.2x318x230mm and weigh around 1.4kg, the company says.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 8) Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 8) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2400x3840 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.40 kg
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
