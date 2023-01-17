Lenovo has refreshed the Yoga 9i series of convertible laptops with a new model. The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 launched in India on Monday. It is an Intel Evo-certified laptop for providing a premium mobile experience, the company says. This sleek two-in-one laptop features a 14-inch OLED PureSight touchscreen with up to 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, it packs a 13th Intel Core i7 processor. The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 can be used in four modes — laptop, stand, tent, or tablet.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 price in India, availability

The new Lenovo Yoga 9i model has a starting price of Rs. 1,74,990 in India. It is currently available to pre-order from the official Lenovo site. Customers will be able to get their hands on this two-in-one Lenovo laptop starting from January 29 at Lenovo Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma, and Reliance. The laptop is available in two different colour variants — Storm Grey and Oatmeal.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 specifications, features

The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 models will come with up to Windows 11 Pro onboard. This convertible laptop sports a 14-inch OLED PureSight touchscreen with up to 4K (3,840x2,400 pixels) resolution. The display also comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, and Dolby Vision support. The Lenovo Precision Pen 2 is also included in the box. The latest Lenovo Yoga 9i model is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, along with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

It gets a 2-megapixel full-HD and infrared webcam with smart facial recognition technology. There is a 360-degree rotating soundbar powered by four Bowers & Wilkins speakers and featuring Dolby Atmos support. The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 gets an edge-to-edge keyboard with a glass touchpad.

This laptop comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Its high-capacity 75Wh battery is said to provide up to 14 hours of full-HD playback support. In addition, its Rapid Charge Boost fast charging is said to add two hours of additional backup with 15 minutes of charging.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. It features two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB Type-A Gen 3.2 port, and a 3.55mm headphone/ mic combo jack. The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 measures 15.2x318x230mm and weigh around 1.4kg, the company says.

