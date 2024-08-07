Technology News
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x CoPilot+ AI PC With Snapdragon X Elite CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Hexagon NPU in the Snapdragon X Elite chipset helps the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x optimise AI-backed features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2024 17:43 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is available in a Cosmic Blue colourway

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x measures 12.9mm in thickness
  • The laptop is equipped with a full-HD (1080p) webcam
  • The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is backed by a 70Wh battery
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x was launched in India on Wednesday. It is being marketed as a Copilot+ AI PC which is defined by Microsoft as a laptop equipped with Copilot+ AI tool, a powerful chipset with 40+ TOPS, and good battery life. Naturally, the new laptop is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset paired with an integrated Adreno GPU. There's also a neural processing unit (NPU) which helps with the AI performance of the laptop. 

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Price in India, Availability

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x starts in India at Rs. 1,50,990 and is listed in a Cosmic Blue colourway. It is available for purchase in the country via the Lenovo India website, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, e-commerce sites, and select offline retail stores.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Specifications, Features

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x sports a 14.5-inch 3K (2,944 x 1,840 pixels) OLED anti-glare touch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness level, HDR 600 True Black, TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 processor paired with Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7x comes with Qualcomm's Hexagon NPU that's part of the Snapdragon X Elite chipset. This, alongside the Copilot+, brings several AI-backed features like text-to-image conversion, text creation, advanced photo and video editing features and more.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is backed by a 70Wh battery and comes with a 65W adapter. The laptop is claimed to offer a multi-day battery life. It supports Rapid Charge Express technology which is said to provide up to 3 hours of runtime with 15 minutes of charge. The laptop is equipped with a full-HD (1080p) webcam and a four-speaker sound system. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. It measures 12.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.28kg.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.50-inch
Display resolution 2944x1840 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Snapdragon X Elite
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU
Weight 1.28 kg
