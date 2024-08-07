Realme 13+ 5G may launch soon as a successor to the Realme 12+ 5G, which was unveiled in India in March this year. The purported handset is expected to join the recently introduced Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+. Recently, the base Realme 13 5G was spotted on certification sites. Now, another new Realme model, expected to be the Realme 13+ 5G has surfaced on the TENAA certification site. The listing shows the design of the smartphone and hints at some of its key features.

Realme 13+ 5G Design (Expected)

A Realme handset with the model number RMX5002 has been spotted (via) on China's TENAA website. This is speculated to be the Realme 13+ 5G. The listing shows the handset with a centred circular rear camera module housing two sensors and an LED flash unit. The module is surrounded by a silver ring.

Realme RMX5002 seen on TENAA website

Realme 13+ 5G Features (Expected)

The listing further reveals that the Realme 13+ 5G may sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen. It is listed to be powered by an yet unspecified octa-core chipset with a clock speed of 2.5GHz. The handset is expected to run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.

Realme 13+ 5G is expected to be available in 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM variants alongside 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

For optics, the Realme 13+ 5G is likely to carry a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front of the purported smartphone may likely feature a 16-megapixel camera.

The Realme 13+ 5G could be backed by a 4,880mAh-rated battery with a typical value of 5,000mAh. It is expected to come with support for 45W wired fast charging. For security, the handset may get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone will likely measure 161.7 x 74.7 x 7.6mm in size and weigh around 185g.