Realme 13+ 5G Design, Key Specifications Leaked Via TENAA Website Listing

Realme 13+ 5G is expected to support 45W fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2024 14:59 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 13+ 5G is expected to succeed the Realme 12+ 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme 13+ 5G is expected to get an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The handset will likely be equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The Realme 13+ 5G may be backed by a 4,880mAh rated battery
Realme 13+ 5G may launch soon as a successor to the Realme 12+ 5G, which was unveiled in India in March this year. The purported handset is expected to join the recently introduced Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+. Recently, the base Realme 13 5G was spotted on certification sites. Now, another new Realme model, expected to be the Realme 13+ 5G has surfaced on the TENAA certification site. The listing shows the design of the smartphone and hints at some of its key features.

Realme 13+ 5G Design (Expected)

A Realme handset with the model number RMX5002 has been spotted (via) on China's TENAA website. This is speculated to be the Realme 13+ 5G. The listing shows the handset with a centred circular rear camera module housing two sensors and an LED flash unit. The module is surrounded by a silver ring.

realme 13 plus tenaa inline realme 13 5g

Realme RMX5002 seen on TENAA website

 

Realme 13+ 5G Features (Expected)

The listing further reveals that the Realme 13+ 5G may sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen. It is listed to be powered by an yet unspecified octa-core chipset with a clock speed of 2.5GHz. The handset is expected to run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.

Realme 13+ 5G is expected to be available in  6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM variants alongside 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. 

For optics, the Realme 13+ 5G is likely to carry a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front of the purported smartphone may likely feature a 16-megapixel camera.

The Realme 13+ 5G could be backed by a 4,880mAh-rated battery with a typical value of 5,000mAh. It is expected to come with support for 45W wired fast charging. For security, the handset may get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone will likely measure 161.7 x 74.7 x 7.6mm in size and weigh around 185g.

Further reading: Realme 13 Plus 5G, Realme 13 Plus 5G design, Realme 13 Plus 5G specifications, Realme 13 series, Realme 13 5G, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
ChatGPT App for macOS Gets New Update, Enables Multitasking via Companion Window

